As Husqvarna recently teased, the 2021 Svartpilen 125 officially launched as of February 3, 2021. It was only a few days into the new year when we first learned that it would roll out across Europe. Now, it seems, the baby Svart is headed out into the world, eager to take root in various small-displacement moto markets.

This little 125cc thumper is Euro 5-compliant, as you’d expect. Features include ByBre disc brakes, a WP Apex 43mm open cartridge fork, a WP Apex rear shock, Bosch ABS, and LED head- and taillights. The baby Svart rides on a pair of 17-inch wheels that come wrapped in Pirelli rubber.

While Pierer doesn’t give a curb weight, the dry weight is listed as 322 pounds. Even with fuel, it’s going to be pretty lightweight and should be relatively easy to handle in that regard for newer riders. The black powder-coated steel frame, bronze-colored engine covers, anodized components, and CNC-machined footrests add to its overall sleek appearance.

Gallery: 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

10 Photos

The newest member of the Svartpilen family should be available in Husqvarna dealers throughout the world from February 2021 forward. If you’re interested, your best bet is to contact your local authorized dealer to find out more information about when the smallest little Svart will roll off the truck in your area.

If you’re trying to budget, unfortunately Pierer hasn’t released pricing information for any market just yet. As we noted in January, MSRPs in Europe are expected to come in around 5,000 Euros, or about $6,154. The actual figures remain to be seen, of course—and will vary based on market locations. Hopefully, your local Husqvarna dealer will have hard numbers for you when you reach out to them to find out more information in your area.

Are you looking forward to riding the smallest Svartpilen? Why or why not?