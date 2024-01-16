During Stage Two of the 2024 Dakar Rally, TwinTrail Racing rider Carles Falcón was airlifted to the hospital following a bad crash. At the time, racing director David Castera told the press that the rider didn't have a pulse when medical help arrived, but that the first doctor on scene was thankfully able to resuscitate him.

From that point until January 15, 2024, further updates regarding Falcón's condition hadn't been made public. It was on January 15 that TwinTrail Racing Team took to its social media accounts to break the terrible news to the international community.

"This Monday January 15th Carles has left us. The medical team has confirmed the neurological damage caused by cardiovascular arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible," the team's statement begins.

"Carles was a smiling, always active person, who enjoyed with passion everything he did, especially motorcycles. He's left us doing something that was his dream, running the Dakar. He was enjoying he was happy on the bike. We must remember him for his smile and for the happiness he created in everyone," it continues.

"Computer Engineer in training. Motorcycle instructor and motorcycle tour guide by passion. There are many who have learned by his side. He taught with patience, energy and happiness, made everyone enjoy the bike. This is what he has left us and we will always keep with us, all of us who have been close to him, family, friends, teammates and supporters," TwinTrail Racing's statement reads.

It goes on to ask for privacy for Falcón's friends and family as ceremonies to honor his life and death are planned in the coming days, and thanks everyone for their understanding during such a time.

We at RideApart send our condolences to all who were close to Falcón, and are grateful for the time that he spent sharing his love of motorcycling with the world, from those he instructed to others in the two Dakar Rallies he participated in. We send our best to all who cared for him, wherever they may be in the world.