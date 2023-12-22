You Can Now Register For The 2024 Ducati Riding Experience

Making the most of the two-wheeled lifestyle isn’t just about getting the bike of your dreams. It’s also about equipping yourself with the skills and knowledge to ride safely and skillfully. That way, you can keep riding for longer. Luckily, there are tons of classes that specialize in honing riding skills of all levels, and the Ducati Riding Experience is one of the most prestigious.

Naturally, the DRE is reserved for Ducati owners, and is meant to immerse both new and veteran Ducatisti in the exhilarating culture of the iconic Italian brand. For 2024, the DRE will once again be making a comeback in Italy, and will feature a team of coaches with decades of experience in the industry. The Ducati Riding Experience first opened its doors in 2003, and has since then educated more than 30,000 motorcyclists all over the world. It takes on a tiered approach, catering to riders of different backgrounds, ensuring individual skills are honed and developed.

The grassroots level of the DRE is called the DRE Rookie, and this will be accompanied by the DRE Road program which teaches riders the basics of road safety and traffic rules. It’s set for May 18 to 19, 2024, at the Autodromo di Modena.

Up next, riders who want to elevate their performance riding skills can join the DRE Racetrack set for June 18 to 19, and September 26 to 26, 2024, at the Misano circuit. The DRE Racetrack includes one-on-one programs with expert coaches. Here, your skill level will be evaluated, and you’ll be given valuable tuition on improving your track riding abilities. There will also be a DRE Track Warm Up from September 14 to 15 at the Modena Autodrome.

Given the growing popularity of adventure bikes, Ducati will also be holding the DRE Adventure program, highlighting the new Multistrada the DesertX. The class will have a focus on off-road riding skills, catering to adventurous Ducatisti looking to make the most of their capable machines. At present, the dates and venue for the Adventure program has yet to be confirmed.

The 2024 Ducati Riding Experience will see renowned instructors and veteran racers lead programs, particularly in the DRE Racetrack sessions. Respected names such as Michele Pirro, Karel Abraham, and Alex De Angelis among others will be present to share their knowledge and expertise. For more information about the 2024 Ducati Riding Experience, check out their official website, or get in touch with your nearest Ducati dealer.