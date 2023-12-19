Picture this: It's winter, and the air is crisp enough that you can see your breath (but not quite so cold that your eyes water and the tears ice up). You're bundled up in a warm jacket, hat, gloves, and scarf. Your winter boots are solidly on your feet, with nary a leak (or super annoying wet sock) in sight.

All around you, there's fluffy white snow on the ground. None of the slushy stuff; just perfect drifts that bring you right back to childhood fun with your friends. You don't have to shovel it or worry about other snow-related chores; all you have to do is go out and have fun in it.

That's the kind of winter that Chrysler Sno-Runners are made for, and maybe it even exists on occasion. Regardless, every year, without fail, at least a few Sno-Runners change hands shortly after winter weather spreads its icy fingers across the northern hemisphere. It's not difficult to understand why, either. Riders (and drivers too, we suppose) love fun, and if there's a way to enjoy the snow on a thoroughly impractical machine, we will be more than happy to give it a go.

Here at the end of 2023, though, it's not just a single 1980 Chrysler Sno-Runner that's for sale. No, no, friends. Because we've all apparently been extra something this year (well-behaved/naughty/your choice), someone is selling a lot of five 1980 Chrysler Sno-Runners right now. They're all located in Lake Cable, Ohio, which Google Maps informs me is just south of Akron.

Each one is powered by a 134cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine, has an automatic centrifugal clutch, a 1.3-gallon fuel tank, and a cushy black vinyl seat. Brakes are operated by hand, and the throttle is a twist-grip unit that's simple and intuitive to operate.

Since there are five of these guys together in this sale, the seller even helpfully put together a service chart indicating all the pre-sale service items that were tended to on each unit.

They're being offered on bills of sale, for off-road use only. The auction ends on December 20, 2023 at 3:37 p.m. Eastern time. At the time of writing, the bid is up to $8,000 for the lot of them.

Just think, if you gathered five Sno-Runners in one go, you'd only be seven away from having a full deck of reindeer for next winter. Then, all you'd really need to complete the scene would be a Polaris Sno-Traveler, and you'd win the decorations game every year after that.

Even better, you could potentially be your family's holiday hero. Do the folks in your family start to get a little antsy after too much family togetherness in one go? Get your coats on and go have some races in the snow! With 12 (or OK, at least these five) Sno-Runners at your disposal, there are a whole lot of family memories to be made outdoors.

Chrysler Sno-Runner and Polaris Sno-Traveler Dreams

Anyway, if you're interested in getting a jump on your newfound Sno-Runner relay passion, you'd better move fast on this auction. We'll include a link in our Sources so you can check it out for more info, or to place a bid.

Also, here's a Sno-Runner promotional video from the early 1980s, just because. Happy holidays to all.