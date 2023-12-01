While Suzuki Motor US was busy announcing its returning 2024 motorcycle models (including the V-Strom 800DE, V-Strom 800DE Adventure, SV650, GSX250R, Boulevard C50, and Boulevard M109R), it also announced its returning KingQuad ATV lineup for 2024.

The 2024 Suzuki KingQuad 750 and 500 families both get a color switchup for the new year, but they also get a very cool and useful new feature included as standard: Towing accessories.

All models in the 2024 Suzuki KingQuad 750 and 500 lineup will now have a ball mount, hitch pin, and an R-clip included as stock equipment from the factory in Rome, Georgia. Please note that trailer balls and/or hooks are not included, so you'll have to supply your own.

Gallery: 2024 Suzuki KingQuad 750 and 500 ATVs

20 Photos

Together with the KingQuad's current towing capacity of up to 1,322 pounds, this should help to make your hauling jobs easier. Plus, the KingQuad lineup has winch-ready mounts and wire conduit already installed, so hooking up a winch is also simplified.

Engines

The KingQuad 750 family is powered by Suzuki's dual overhead cam, liquid-cooled, 722cc single-cylinder engine. Bore and stroke are 104.0mm by 85.0mm, and the compression ratio is 9.9 to one. It features an automatic variable ratio belt drive transmission with high and low range, as well as reverse. It also has a shaft final drive.

Meanwhile, the KingQuad 500 family uses an overhead cam, liquid-cooled, 493cc single-cylinder engine. Bore and stroke are 87.5mm by 82.0mm, and the compression ratio is 9.9 to one. It features an automatic variable ratio belt drive transmission with high and low range and reverse. Like the 750s, it also has a shaft final drive.

Chassis

The 2024 Suzuki KingQuad 750 and 500 lineups both utilize an independent double wishbone coil spring suspension up front and in the rear that is gas-charged and oil-damped. Both ends have five-way preload adjustability.

When you need to stop, you'll find disc brakes with twin rotors up front, and a sealed, oil-bathed, multi-disc brake setup in the rear.

Both the KingQuad 750 and 500 lineups have 4.6-gallon fuel tanks.

Variants, Colors, and Pricing

Here's the list of 2024 KingQuad 750 and 500 variants, as well as their colors, 2024 prices, and 2023 prices (where applicable).