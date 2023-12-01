You've probably seen some impressive motorcycle jumps before, but have you seen one like this? Leave it up to Australian freestyle motocrosser Robbie Maddison to decide that launching himself off an incredibly high bungee platform while riding a little KTM 50cc dirtbike is a good idea.

That's precisely what Maddison reportedly did, bright and early on the morning of November 28, 2023. The jump lasted all of 8.5 seconds, during which Maddison and the little KTM were in free-fall together for 134 meters (or 439.6-ish feet).

This impressive jump marks a new personal best long motorcycle jump for Maddison, although he had gravity on his side this time. Maddison's previous personal best was a 115 meter (about 377.2 feet) long jump in 2011.

Gallery: Robbie Maddison Bungee Jump At Nevis Bungy In NZ, November 2023

9 Photos

The momentous occasion took place at the AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand Nevis Bungy in Queenstown, which is located above the stunning Nevis Canyon. While it's the highest bungy currently located in New Zealand, it's not the highest bungy in the world. As of December 1, 2023, that honor is currently held by the Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge Bungy in China, which offers a 260 meter (or 853 foot) drop.

Maddison and AJ Hackett both claim it's the world's highest motorcycle bungy jump, and it's not clear how much competition there is in the category. Currently, we can tell you that there are no Guinness World Records for motorcycle bungy jumps recorded, although that's not the only place where world records happen.

No matter how you slice it, it's an impressive accomplishment. How did the man himself feel after he'd done it?

"I live for insane experiences. I had the idea to come and leap off New Zealand’s most notorious bungy jump on a motorbike. I’m in New Zealand and I thought why not!? New Zealand is known for its extreme, adrenaline junkie activities and with AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand being the world’s first commercial bungy operation, even better. I’m buzzing from that experience," Maddison said after the jump.

"Considering something like this has never been done before, it was epic to be a part of! You have to be careful with the weight of the bike, especially with such a height, but the team at AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand did all the work behind the scenes to ensure the jump was safe. I had the family here to watch too, which was awesome," he concluded.

Photos and video: Red Bull Content Pool