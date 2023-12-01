Electric motorcycles are gaining a lot of momentum all across the globe. In Europe, in particular, more and more electric two-wheeler manufacturers have been rolling out innovations to cater to the needs of commuters and enthusiasts alike. If EICMA 2023 was anything to go by, it’s clear that, by the sheer number of electric two-wheelers on display, that e-mobility is here, and it’s here to stay.

Now, if you’re enthusiastic about what the future holds when it comes to electric motorcycles, you’re going to want to check out the upcoming Brussels Auto Show. Scheduled for January 17 to 24, 2024, the Brussels Auto Show will be home to The Pack Plaza, a collaborative effort between the show’s organizers and Belgian e-mobility startup The Pack. Now, I’ve personally been following The Pack for several years now, and I know that the company’s founder, Guy Salens, is extremely passionate about the LEV scene, and electric motorcycles and mopeds in particular.

The Pack Plaza To Showcase E-Motos At 2024 Brussels Auto Show

The Pack Plaza seeks to showcase the very best of what the e-mobility space has to offer when it comes to electric motorcycles and mopeds, and will even feature an indoor track for visitors and guests to get up close and personal with the LEVs on display. Larger, more powerful electric motorcycles, meanwhile, will have an outdoor track for testing.

In The Pack’s official press release, Guy Salens highlighted that the Pack Plaza will serve as a solid springboard for manufacturers to showcase their technology in a creative and engaging way. “Manufacturers from e-brands can set up their LEV with an info display at The Pack Plaza. The advantage of this is that there won’t be any need for staff during the show. We think this hands-off approach could be attractive, and my team will answer any additional questions. This is also an extraordinary opportunity for startups to demonstrate their innovations to a large audience with less effort,” he stated.

Guy Salens of The Pack

The Brussels Auto Show is touted as the largest automotive event in the Benelux. Slated for January 17 to 24, the week-long event will be held at the Brussels Expo convention center. Around 170,000 people are expected to make their way to the event, leading to quite a lot of exposure for both established and up and coming electric mobility brands. Apart, of course, from the LEVs on display at The Pack Plaza, there will also be a wide selection of both electric and ICE vehicles on display, as well as test rides, drives, and promotions.

As of this writing, The Pack is looking for E-Moto – electric motorcycle, moped, and bike – manufacturers looking to showcase what they have to offer at the Brussels Auto Show. The organization is offering attractive packages to brands, all of which can be found on their official website. Should you happen to be interested in participating, feel free to get in touch with them through the link below.