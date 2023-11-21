VMoto Enters Adventure Scooter Scene With CPx Explorer

VMoto is considered by many as one of the pioneers in the electric mobility space. The company, with headquarters in Australia and China, has a vast selection of electric two-wheelers that cater to the varying needs of commuters and enthusiasts alike. At EICMA 2023, the company showcased one of its most exciting innovations to date, the CPx Explorer.

The so-called “adventure scooter” segment has been booming in recent years, with more and more manufacturers venturing into the space. Honda was one of the first to start this segment with the launch of the X-ADV in 2016, and in the years that followed, many manufacturers followed suit. Now, with the era of electric motorcycles upon us, we’re seeing e-two-wheelers follow in the footsteps of their internal-combustion predecessors. As such, the new VMoto CPx Explorer is one of the early electric adventure scooters.

Based on the APD Concept in collaboration with esteemed design house Pininfarina, the CPx Explorer marks a major leap forward for VMoto. Of course, the first thing you’ll notice is the bike’s radical styling. The scooter is adorned with LED lights, angular bodywork, and a tall windscreen for added rider comfort. Still a scooter through and through, the CPx doesn’t miss out on convenience-focused amenities such as a flat floorboard and a built-in rear luggage rack.

On the performance side of the equation, the new VMoto CPx Explorer boasts an eight-kilowatt electric motor that churns out roughly 11 horsepower. This gives it a top speed of about 65 miles per hour, making it ideal for urban duties and the odd excursion to the outskirts of town. As for the battery, VMoto says that it’s good for a single-charge range of about 100 kilometers (62 miles).

It’s interesting to see VMoto come up with a more adventurous platform with the new CPx Explorer. Based on the tried and tested CPx Pro, chances are that the Explorer will be equally dependable and robust. After all, the CPx Pro managed to achieve a Guinness World Record, covering 1,932 kilometers (1,200 miles) over the course of 24 hours at the Tazio Nuvolari circuit in Italy. As for pricing and availability, VMoto has yet to announce specifics for the new scooter. If you’re interested in getting first dibs on this new model, it’ll surely be a good idea to get in touch with your nearest VMoto dealer.