Have You Seen Husqvarna's New EE 1.18 And EE 1.20 Electric Balance Bikes?

For most of us, our first foray into the wonderful world of two wheels started onboard a bicycle. Chances are, said bicycle was far too big for us, but we just made do and sent it. Kids these days, however, have it much easier. Manufacturers have realized that there is a market for the grassroots level of riding, and so bikes specifically for kids to learn the ropes have been developed.

A good example of this comes from Husqvarna in the form of the EE 1.18 and EE 1.20 electric balance bikes made by Stacyc. A balance bike is essentially a bicycle, but without the pedals. Here, kids dangle their legs off the saddle and kick themselves around as they learn their balance, hence the term balance bike. An electric balance bike is a regular balance bike, but with an electric motor. This means that once the kids have gained their balance, they can zip around their Husky EE 1.18 and EE 1.20 as if it were a tiny little electric dirtbike.

Husky says that the EE 1.18 is meant for kids aged eight to 10, and rolls on 18-inch wheels. It’s built around a robust aluminum frame with a rigid BMX-style fork, and provides three riding modes. A training mode limits performance to nine miles per hour, while an advanced mode bumps this up to 18 miles an hour. Furthermore, the bike is fitted with a removable lithium-ion battery pack that provides between 30 to 45 minutes of ride time.

Bigger kids aged 10 to 12 years are better suited to the EE 1.20, at least according to Husqvarna. This bike is bigger and more powerful, with a 36-volt brushless motor, a Manitou J-Unit fork with 80mm of travel, and hydraulic brakes. It’s slightly faster than its little sibling with a top speed ranging from 10 to 20 miles per hour. It’s also equipped with a similar removable battery pack for convenient charging.

Apart from these two balance bikes, Husky has also released a range of kid-focused Functional Off-Road Apparel. Here, kids get to choose from a selection of helmets and shirts, ensuring they ride protected, in comfort, and of course, in style. Both the EE 1.18 and EE 1.20, as well as the apparel range will be available in Husqvarna dealerships anytime now, so it’s best to get in touch with your nearest dealer if you’re interested in gifting your little one with the joy of two wheels this holiday season.