Remember those “hoverboards” that were popular back in 2015? Now, what if you take that concept and turn it into a Speeder from Star Wars? You know, the ones that those Forest Troopers were piloting on Endor? Yeah, those!

Admit it, it would be pretty cool to go around on an actual speeder from Star Wars. Granted, it looks pretty dangerous. The fact that a bunch of Storm Troopers was ‘un-alived’ in the movie confirms that these things are just like motorcycles, so we love ‘em!

Grim thoughts aside, this video’s pretty interesting, and it caught my eye. The working principle here is taken from those dinky hoverboards which rose to fame in 2015, and quickly fell off due to some of the lower-quality units… uhh exploding due to low-quality batteries and parts. You could also say that the working principle is similar to that of Segway’s personal mobility vehicles with two wheels that allow the thing to move forward, back, and rotate 360 degrees left and right.

The problem with the Segway execution is that you get the “hovering” checked out, but to actually go forward (in relation to where the handlebars are pointed), additional innovation is required.

It's also worth noting that not too long ago, a flying motorcycle was conceptualized and made by XTurismo, but that one actually flies. This one is more grounded. literally.

James Brunton took the concept of the speeder, married it with the hoverboard concept, and then added another set of wheels that allowed it to move forward and not just spin in circles.

After a comprehensive explanation and showcase of the project being built, we get some glorious clips of the speeder in action. While it is wobblier than a toddler on a two-wheeler (hyperbole), it works! It’s not fast, but it rotates like a speeder, it goes forward like a speeder, and it even has a nose!

Now, if only we can bring this technology to motorcycles. Pivot turning a bike on a kickstand will be an act of the past! Jokes aside, could James be on to something here? It’s not stable, but with additional work, it could become the next big sensation.