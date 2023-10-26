Spanish motorcycle racer and daredevil Pol Tarres has become something of a legend in the world of off-road riding. His incredible mastery of various motorcycles – most recently, his Yamaha Ténéré 700 – consistently garners tens of thousands of views on social media, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

A quick trip to Tarres’ Instagram account shows numerous videos of him treating heavy ADV bikes as if they were nothing more than lightweight mountain bikes. His most recent project entitled Seeker 3. In the short film, Tarres was shown riding through the picturesque, sand-laden landscapes of Morocco aboard his trusty Ténéré 700. It was shot in conjunction with Tarres’ participation in the 2023 Morocco Desert Challenge, where he finished third with a total time of 23 hours and 41 minutes.

Pol Tarres in Seeker 3.

For those of you who’ve seen the video, chances are one part of the film caught your attention. At around the four-minute mark, you’ll see Tarres tackle a seemingly death-defying jump across a canyon. While stuff like this is nothing new to Tarres, it was surely one of the most awe-inspiring parts of the Seeker 3 short film. Naturally, one would come to wonder: how do you prepare for such a spectacular, not to mention dangerous, stunt?

Luckily, Pol Tarres took to social media and posted a video on just how he managed to make sure he could do the jump and stick the landing. In Seeker 3, we don’t really get an up-close look at the lip of the jump, however, we do catch a glimpse of what appears to be a ramp at around the 4:06 mark. The rest of the footage shows Tarres gracefully flying off the seemingly unprepped edge of the cliff.

Now, if you’re easily scared of heights, then you may want to think twice before checking out the video in the Instagram video above. As it would turn out, Pol Tarres had POV footage of the entire thing – and not just of the jump, but of the preparation process, too. It was a pretty straightforward thing, considering how big the jump was. The video shows some shoveling by Tarres and the team, as well as the use of what appears to be a portable kicker ramp to give Tarres a solid lip to pull off the jump.

The ramp was then hidden behind some brush, and with some camera magic, was completely out of view in the final cut. On the other side of the canyon, the landing area was cleaned up a bit and contoured in such a way that would make it “easier” for Tarres to stick the landing. At the end of the day, no matter how you skin it, it takes an otherworldly skilled rider like Tarres to pull off a stunt like that. Suffice it to say that you should not try this at home.