KTM’s motorsports headquarters in Austria played host to Chase Sexton. The 2023 450 Supercross Champion was welcomed by Team Orange in Austria, as he was toured through the brand’s racing HQ in Munderfing.

Apart from taking in the sights and sounds of the motorsports HQ of KTM, Sexton was also greeted by the technical team and staff behind the creation of the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, a bike that he will race in the 2024 AMA 450SX racing series, the AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class championship, and the three-round ‘play-off’ SuperMotocross contest that’ll tie up both indoor and outdoor disciplines.

As one of the brightest stars in the U.S. racing scene today, Sexton is Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s newest recruit having run a hot 2023 Super Cross season where he was able to bag the title. Before his schedule fills up, however, Sexton got the full orange experience in Austria, touring the 9,500 square-meter (about 102257 square-foot) motorsport building of Red Bull KTM.

It is in its motorsports HQ that all of the Motocross, Enduro, Rally, and MotoGP bikes are built, kept, and readied for all of KTM’s racers. Sexton will join the roster of almost 70 riders who are all ready to race along with the brand’s fleet of support vehicles and corresponding equipment.

Apart from the historical displays, and the many FIM world titles that Red Bull KTM has amassed over the years, Sexton was also able to rip around the block with Hubert Trunkenpolz, Member of the Board, in the KTM X-BOW GT-XR. He also witnessed the production of the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F being built right on the factory floor, which is also the bike that Sexton will use next year with Team Orange.

Gallery: Chase Sexton Visits KTM Motorsports HQ

7 Photos

When asked about his tour of the factory, Sexton said that it was “very cool! It’s been special to come here and meet everybody, see how the heart of the KTM racing program and also where my race bike is born. Then in the Motohall learning all the history and the racing story of KTM is very motivating; it makes me want to get on the bike and ride right now. KTM are very successful, definitely a winning manufacturer, and my plan is to get them back on top and to keep that rolling. At the factory I’d never really seen anything like the assembly lines before and the variety of motorcycles being built and how fast they are done by hand. I won’t forget this day.”