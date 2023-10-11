On October 10, 2023, KTM announced that the 790 Duke is returning for 2024. No major changes have been made to “the original scalpel,” as the Mattighofen team calls it. New graphics and two new colors are on offer for 2024, so let’s take a look at what to expect in terms of specifications.

The Engine

The 2024 KTM 790 Duke continues to be powered by a liquid-cooled, eight valve, 799cc dual overhead cam parallel twin engine that makes a claimed 103 horsepower and 87 newton-meters (about 64 pound-feet) of torque at 8,000 rpm. Bore and stroke are 88mm by 65.7mm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a PASC antihopping slipper clutch.

Suspension and Brakes

Suspension consists of a WP Apex 43 open-cartridge upside down fork with progressive springs. In the rear, you get that familiar open lattice swingarm and a WP Apex rear shock with progressive spring and preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by a pair of radially mounted four-piston fixed calipers up front with 300mm brake discs, as well as a single piston floating caliper in the rear with a 240mm disc.

Electronics

The 2024 KTM 790 Duke comes with four ride modes: Sport, Street, Rain, and Track. Switchable traction control is also a standard feature, as is motor slip regulation. Riders can access and change settings via the simple TFT display located on the dash, which has adaptive illumination depending on the available ambient light levels it senses.

Other Features

In 2023, chances are good that you already know if KTM’s bold and aggressive Duke styling is for you. It’s a sport Naked with a capital “n,” because it’s in no way timid or hesitant about declaring itself. The bodywork remains the same on the 2024 model, with only the available colors and graphics changing for the new year.

The seat height is 825mm (32.4 inches), covered in a grippy material that holds the rider where they want to be, until and unless they choose to change body positioning during a ride. Short riders, be aware that KTM offers an accessory low seat option for the 790 Duke, which lowers seat height to 805mm (or about 31.7 inches).

For riders located in Europe, the 2024 KTM 790 Duke is available in an A2 license compliant 95 horsepower version.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

For 2024, the KTM 790 Duke is available in your choice of KTM orange or gray colorways.

KTM is a manufacturer that sells its bikes in multiple regions around the world. Pricing and availability information will vary from place to place. At this time, KTM has yet to release pricing information for the 2024 790 Duke. In the US market, the 2023 KTM 790 Duke started at an MSRP of $9,199, so while prices usually do go up from year to year, that’s at least a ballpark figure to consider as a baseline.

As with any models offered by KTM, your best bet regarding the most accurate pricing and availability information in your area is to reach out to your local authorized KTM dealer with any questions you may have.