A custom from ROCKS!BIKESCaught our eye. The motorcycle pays attention to the “racer” in “cafe racer,” donning modifications that aren’t just for show. Lithium, as it is called, has a few parts and pieces that give it a lot of substance, and it was worked into existence thanks to a commission from a customer.

The base bike that was used was a 2006 Triumph Thruxton. You could say that the bike is only missing a race fairing on top of its clip-ons and its round headlight. While that may be the case, and while it may be simple to just slap on a fairing and call it a day, ROCKS!BIKES went the extra mile with this custom build, doing more than just a fairing and just calling it a day.

Inspired by 1970s cafe racers and also endurance bikes from the same era, ROCKS!BIKES took the job commissioned by a customer to create Lithium, a name thought up by the guys at the shop. The build features a classic look that hides some rather modern hardware, striking a balance between old and new, and what some may consider to be a perfect blend of the two.

As for the stuff done to the build, what you will notice first is the retro-style fairing and also the custom paint that was done by ROCKS!BIKES. If you look harder, you may notice that some parts of the bike were actually removed or traded for more “racing-appropriate” pieces. Would you also believe that this bike gets modern suspension? You might be able to pick that out from the photos thanks to the gold tubes, however, the fork actually comes from a Yamaha R1. The KYB upside-down fork from the YZF-R1 was used for this build. Meanwhile, the rear comes with two Bitube shock absorbers.

Gallery: ROCKS!BIKES Triumph Thruxton Lithium

11 Photos

The brakes were also lifted from a YZF-R1 which means that it gets a double-disc in the front and a single disc in the rear. The wheels are also something special. A Kineo radial set was used and wrapped in Metzeler M7 tires before making it on the build.

Bodywork is undeniably eye-catching, only made better by the paint and the details within. Lithium features a full fairing in the front and on the side and instead of the standard-looking round headlight from Triumph, we get a special LED cluster in the front. Lights and other electronics were supplied by Motogadget, a company that is also famous for its accessories like bar-end mirrors. The singular gauge pod features a tachometer, but thanks to the LCD display, it can feature a ton more information at a glance.

As for the craftsmanship of this bike’s pieces, it’s not all techy gizmos and retro-style fairings. The cut-and-sew parts of this build also include a rider’s seat that is made out of leather and hand-stitched.