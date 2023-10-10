New SYM ADX 125 Promises Practicality And Go-Anywhere Fun

Sanyang Motor Company, better known as SYM, is a Taiwanese manufacturer best known for its scooters. Operating within the Asian and European markets, SYM has established itself as a reputable scooter manufacturer striking a balance between practicality, affordability, and performance. Adventure-style scooters are a growing trend these days, and SYM isn’t one to be left behind. As such, it presents its newest model, the ADX 125.

The addition of a “X” moniker in the names of motorcycle and car models usually signifies the model’s go-anywhere capability. Indeed, this is the case with SYM’s new ADX 125. It doesn’t keep its rugged inclinations a secret, either, going all out in the styling department to show its adventurous spirit. According to SYM, it seamlessly combines functionality with sophistication. On the one hand, it’s equipped with longer-than-standard suspension travel, dual-purpose tires, and angular bodywork. On the other hand, its LED lights, multiple storage compartments, and other practical amenities make it a convenient daily companion.

On the performance side of the equation, the SYM ADX 125 is powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine. Built to Euro 5 standards, this motor pumps out a respectable 12 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 8 pound-feet of torque (11.5 Newton-meters) at 7,000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a CVT, a feature that’s pretty much ubiquitous in the world of scooters. The voluminous 15-liter fuel tank outdoes a lot of the scooter’s competitors, and promises quite a lot of mileage in between fill-ups.

In terms of technology, the SYM ADX 125 impresses with its full-color, five-inch, TFT display complete with automatic day and night modes. The adventure-style scooter also gets a traction control system and ABS for a more confidence-inspiring ride, as well as a keyless ignition system for a seamless hop-on-and-go experience.

Last but not least, SYM has thrown in a bunch of practical amenities into the ADX 125. Typical of scooters, the ADX is equipped with a large under-seat storage compartment, as well as front storage compartments for riders to store their phones, wallets, or gadgets. Passenger accommodations are also rather generous, with a two-up, step-up saddle, as well as convenient grab handles for added stability.

In terms of pricing and availability, the SYM ADX 125 has been launched in the UK for £3,799 (about $4,655 USD) plus on-the-road charges. As of this writing, pricing of the new SYM ADX 125 has yet to be announced for the European market.