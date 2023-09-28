New Hyosung GV300S-Evo Cruiser Launched In France

South Korean motorcycle manufacturer Hyosung is one of the few brands from the Asian country that’s managed to make a global impression. Its models are particularly popular in Europe, where licensing restrictions limit the displacement and performance available to beginner riders. In France, the brand is distributed by SIMA, who has recently launched a new small-displacement cruiser called the GV300S-Evo.

The Hyosung GV300S-Evo is meant as the successor to the brand’s Bobber 300. It gets improved equipment and better features giving it a more premium look and feel overall. For starters, the bike gets LED lights on the front and back, as well as an LCD instrument cluster complete with a gear indicator. Hyosung has also thrown in a handy USB socket for extra practicality both in the city and on extended trips out of town.

On the performance front, the Hyosung GV300S-Evo retains the same powerplant as that of the Bobber 300. Small-displacement V-twins like this aren’t too common, and in the case of the GV300S-Evo, it’s a 296cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 60-degree V-twin engine with a maximum output of 29.4 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 25.6 Newton-meters (18 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power is likewise sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission.

In terms of styling, Hyosung has given the GV300S-Evo a sleeker, more refined look with redesigned side covers, an aluminum air filter cover, as well as new decals. The ergonomics are optimized for comfort here, with a raised handlebar and forward foot controls for a more traditional cruisers rider triangle.

The new Hyosung GV300S-Evo is underpinned by a double cradle steel frame. It gets an inverted front fork – a notable upgrade versus its predecessor’s standard telescopic units. Meanwhile, rear suspension duties are handled by a pair of shock absorbers with preload adjustability. In terms of pricing and availability, the Hyosung GV300S-Evo is already available through the brand’s French resellers. It carries a retail price of 5,299 Euros, translating to about $5,566 USD. It’s offered in two colors consisting of gray and black.