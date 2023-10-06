Benelli, a motorcycle brand experiencing rapid growth, is part of the Qianjiang Group in China, with its origins tracing back to Italy. Notably, the company continually introduces a stream of new models in the Chinese market. Nevertheless, one standout among these models, designed for the global market, has garnered significant success, particularly in Italy: the new Benelli TRK702.

The Benelli TRK 702 has achieved an impressive milestone by registering over 1,000 motorcycles in the Italian market in just a little over a month since its debut. This achievement underlines Benelli's successful price-driven strategy, as the TRK 702 is the most affordable middleweight ADV at just 7,490 Euros (about $7,898 USD). This approach mirrors the one that catapulted its predecessor, the TRK 502 model to popularity in the Italian ADV segment. The TRK 502 continues to be a popular model even several years after its debut.

Speaking about the success of the new model, Gianni Monni, Benelli’s sales manager in Italy, told motorcycling publication Motociclismo, “We are proud of the extraordinary result that the new TRK 702 is obtaining on the Italian market, in just over a month more than a thousand examples have been registered and, if we consider that all this is happening at the end of the commercial season, the satisfaction is us even bigger. In the coming months we believe we can further increase this performance, not forgetting that all those who had the patience to wait for our model to arrive on the market are the true architects of this success”.

Beneath the fairings and housed within the steel trellis frame is a new engine. The Benelli TRK 702 boasts a 698cc parallel-twin with liquid-cooling and fuel-injection, featuring a 180-degree crankshaft configuration. While not as exciting in terms of sound as the crossplane cranks we find in the likes of the Yamaha T7 and Aprilia Tuarag 660, the TRK 702 offers some impressive performance. It pumps out 75 horsepower at 8,750 rpm and 68.2 pound-feet of torque at 6,250 rpm.

The Benelli TRK 702 utilizes a frame design based on the smaller 502 model, incorporating a steel trellis structure that enhances stiffness and reduces weight for improved handling. Its suspension setup includes 50 mm inverted forks at the front with 5.5 inches of travel and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear, offering 6.8 inches of travel for versatility across various terrain. Braking is robust with two 320 mm front disc brakes and a 260 mm rear disc brake, all equipped with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety on the road.