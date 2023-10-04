Dainese, a prominent name in motorcycle gear and apparel, caters to riders across various disciplines - be it the racetrack, off-road adventures, daily commuting, or touring. Based in Italy, the Dainese Group boasts an impressive portfolio encompassing the Dainese, AGV, and TCX brands. They offer comprehensive motorcycle gear solutions, ensuring you're protected from head to toe.

The Dainese Group is undergoing significant changes, with Angel Sánchez set to assume the role of CEO, starting from November 2, 2023. Sánchez brings a diverse background, primarily in retail and consumer products, to this leadership position. His impressive track record includes CEO and senior leadership roles in various international companies.

In the midst of these transitions, Cristiano Silei, who has been at the helm of Dainese since 2015, will transition to the role of non-executive chairman within the company. These shifts signify a new chapter for Dainese, and it will be interesting to see how these changes impact the brand's future direction and innovations in the motorcycle gear industry.

Before taking on the role of CEO at Dainese, Angel Sánchez had a noteworthy career trajectory. He served as the CEO of Conserve Italia, one of Europe's largest Food and Beverage cooperatives, overseeing renowned brands like Cirio, Yoga, and Valfrutta. Under his leadership, the businesses saw impressive growth, with EBITDA doubling during his tenure.

Sánchez also held the position of CEO at ABM Italia, a European manufacturer specializing in cabinets, shelving, and storage products. His tenure there culminated in the successful sale of the company to Keter, a leading manufacturer of high-quality consumer plastic products. Within Keter, Sánchez initially served as the Chief Marketing Officer and later advanced to the position of Deputy CEO and Head of Europe. His diverse experiences across different industries bring a wealth of expertise to his new role as CEO of Dainese.

In the company’s official press release, Sánchez stated that he was excited to be part of the Dainese Group, and that it has been a company he has admired for many years. “I look forward to harnessing the power of the respective brands of the Group and capturing the multiple growth opportunities that lie ahead, including continuing to expand its direct-to-consumer channels and growing its presence in high potential markets, such as China.”

Notably, the Dainese Group has made significant investments to bolster its expansion strategy, including establishing a direct presence in China and inaugurating a new production facility in Vietnam in 2022. These developments position Dainese for continued success and innovation in the motorcycle gear and apparel industry.

Dainese Group, comprising the Dainese, AGV, TCX brands, and the recently secured license with Momo Design, is backed by the majority shareholder, Carlyle, a global investment firm. Under Carlyle's support, Dainese has maintained an impressive trajectory of double-digit growth, achieving a remarkable 300 million Euros (approximately $314 million) in topline revenue in 2022 while remaining profitable.