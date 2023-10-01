Caberg updates its modular adventure-touring helmet for 2023. The Italian helmet brand is known for high-value but well-priced motorcycle helmets. Its lineup covers a wide variety of styles and the Tourmax X is one of its flip-ups that now enjoys updated features and safety ratings.

The Tourmax X is an adventure-focused helmet that features big ventilation channels and a peak that’s perfect for enduro-style adventure riding. The lid otherwise joins the other road-touring modular helmets in the Caberg lineup which includes the Horus X and the Duke Evo among a few other flip-ups. Caberg is also known for other nameplates like the Drift Evo full-face.

ECE 22.06 is the biggest update with the Tourmax X from Caberg. The helmet gets a P/J homologation as well from the new European helmet standard. If you didn’t know, P/J Homologation means that the helmet is legal to use in the closed or open position, so long as the lock is engaged while in “al fresco” mode. The main difference between the 22.05 and the current 22.06 is the chin bar unlocking and locking switches on the front and on the left side of the helmet.

Apart from that, the helmet is mostly the same in terms of its specifications, and as a mid-range model, it features some good stuff. The shell is made out of polycarbonate, and Caberg goes as far as “shelling out” its supplier information. LG Chem’s Hi-Impact ABS is used in the construction of this helmet, which gives it a weight of about 1,650 grams or about 3.63 pounds give or take.

Two visors are on this helmet, clear outside, and dark smoke inside for all-day versatility. A Pinlock 70 insert is also included in the box, and Caberg also advertises its main visor as anti-scratch. Caberg's system is also quick-release for easy cleaning or swapping should you find yourself wanting a new look or should you need to replace your visor.

Ventilation specifically designed for enduro-style adventure riding is also ready to help you cool off on your ride. Should the insides get gunky over time with all the dirt and sweat you’ll eventually track into this helmet, the interior is removable and washable, and there is also a wind-stop that is removable on the Tourmax X.

Finally, no helmet is complete nowadays without a communicator, and Caberg has its own model called the Pro Speak Evo ready for this model. Otherwise, it’ll be a case of finding the right spot for either your Sena or your Cardo cradles.

As for the price, depending on what online retailer you go with, the helmet will retail for about $200 USD. There are also three solid colors available, and three variations of the Sarabe graphic in the lineup. Sizing runs from XS all the way to XL.