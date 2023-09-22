It’s September 22, 2023, and you know what that means? If you’re in or near Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may just want to check out the 2023 Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival. It runs from September 21 through 2023, 2023, and all film screenings will take place at Revue Cinema on Roncesvalles Avenue in Toronto.

A total of 17 films have been selected for the 2023 event, which includes five world premieres. There will also be question and answer sessions with some of the filmmakers over the course of the festival—after all, what would a film festival be without them? Please note that all the films that are shown at Revue Cinema will only be shown there—not streamed online.

However, if you can’t make it in person, TMFF plans to stream an additional four films not shown in the theater via its online streaming platform. The films to be streamed will be available from September 24 through 29. If you’ve purchased a TMFF VIP pass, you’re entitled to attend the in-person part of the film festival, as well as stream the online-only films after you’ve had a chance to recover from your weekend of in-person moto cinematic fun.

Films start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at the Revue Cinema. Organizers set things up so that festival attendees can choose between going to the whole thing, or attending individual time blocks if that works better for their schedules. The VIP Pass ($80 CAD, or about $59.39 USD) grants access to everything (both in-person and online), priority entrance for in-person screenings, and merch discounts.

Regular tickets cost $18 CAD (about $13.36 USD) plus applicable taxes and fees. Rather than charge per film, the ticket prices are broken up according to time blocks. There’s a block for the Friday, September 22, 2023 6:30 p.m. films, a block for the Friday, September 22, 2023 9 p.m. films, a block for the Saturday, September 23, 2023 6:30 p.m. films, and a block for the Saturday, September 23, 2023 9 p.m. films.

Each block is $18 CAD, regardless of how many films are shown during each segment. Since some short films are under 10 minutes long, time blocks like these make the most scheduling sense.

This year’s film roster includes the following films: A Motorcycle Saved My Life, A Rally for Rangers, Dark Rider, Keep the Bike Moving, Korta, Missile from the East, No Man’s Land, No Special Treatment, On Any Other Sunday, Polarcirkeln, Pozzis, Samarcanda, The Rider, The Ultimate Mongolian Expedition, Unpaved, We Ride, Women in the Front Seat, and Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Touring.

If you can’t make it to Toronto, no worries. The TMFF is going on tour, with plans to hit Calgary in October 2023, Vancouver and Montreal in Spring 2024, and additional plans in the works to visit other cities in North America. For those who want to get involved and perhaps help bring a TMFF event to your city, we’ll include a link to the TMFF website in our Sources so you can contact them and start a conversation. Or, you know, just keep the show guide tab open in your phone’s browser if you go to the festival this weekend.