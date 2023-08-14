Are you the type of motorcycle enthusiast who’s always looking for cool bike-related films to watch? If so, then we hope that the Motorcycle Film Festival is on your calendar in 2023. TMFF hosts both an annual film festival and a film tour around Canada and the US, bringing moto films to the masses with the help of the worldwide motorcycling community.

The 2023 TMFF seventh annual festival is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada from Thursday, September 21 through Saturday, September 23, 2023. Beyond hosting some of the best recent motorcycle films that our global community has to offer, though, in 2023, TMFF is hosting the Reel Revs Video Contest.

If you’re a rider, and the idea of making a 90-second video showcasing what motorcycling means to you gets your creative juices flowing, then this could be something fun to try your hand at doing. If you win, your video will be shown at the TMFF festival in Toronto in September. You’ll also have the chance to win $1,000 Canadian dollars' worth of REV’IT! gear, according to the contest organizers.

The three top finalists selected by the TMFF panel will be screened at the seventh annual TMFF in September 2023, and will receive free VIP All Access Passes to the TMFF 2023 festival. There, the audience will be invited to vote on their favorite 90-second short film to take home the top prize. The winner will then receive the $1,000 REV’IT! gear prize.

Entries should revolve around the theme “What Motorcycling Means to Me,” and “reflect positive and respectful content,” per TMFF. The length should be 90 seconds or less, be in MP4 format, and can be submitted in any standard aspect ratio (16:9, 9:16, or even perfectly square). A full list of rules and regulations can be found on TMFF’s official website, which we’ll link to in our Sources.

The contest is open to international participation, but any videos that are not shot in English should be subtitled in English. Additionally, TMFF advises that all videos should comply with local laws regarding both the motorcycling and the filmmaking portions of constructing your video. Participants should be 18 years of age or older

Regarding rights, TMFF also says that all participants should hold all applicable rights to music, video, and all images used in submissions. Royalty-free content is also allowed, but all submissions must fall into one of those two categories.

All entries must be submitted no later than September 8, 2023, at 6 p.m. ET. Only one entry is permitted per participant. Entries received after the deadline will not be considered, per organizers. The top three finalists selected by the TMFF judging panel will be notified via email no later than September 15, 2023.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Already have the perfect moto film created and sitting in your Drafts folder? Time to polish off your favorite editing software and get to work!