Ducati recently opened the doors of its Borgo Panigale plant to all of its employees, along with their families and friends. The event, dubbed “Ducati Family Day,” was meant to give company employees a chance to relax and unwind, while showcasing their workplace to their families and friends.

Ducati ascertains that people are the company’s most valuable resource. Indeed, employees are the first Ducatisti and the supporters of the brand, as it’s they themselves who have put in the effort to make Ducati what it is today, and keep the brand running as one of the most prominent players in the industry. Ducati says that Family Day was intended to “nurture the sense of belonging and the family spirit.”

A total of 4,200 people flocked to Ducati’s Borgo Panigale facility. Many company departments organized special activities to allow guests to have a one-of-a-kind Ducati experience. One of the standout highlights was the rare opportunity to tour the Ducati Corse department, where the motorcycles for MotoGP and WorldSBK championships undergo development. Typically, this area is restricted to authorized personnel only. Therefore, the fact that visitors had the chance to explore the Desmosedici GP and Panigale V4 R development workshop was a truly exceptional experience, benefiting both the guests and the employees alike.

Numerous engaging hands-on activities awaited participants, including tasks like assembling and disassembling a Ducati engine, conducting motorcycle tests, and mastering the use of motorcycle diagnostic tools. The chance to explore the Ducati Museum and Factory was abundant, allowing visitors to uncover the intricacies of motorcycle design, production, and assembly firsthand from the individuals immersed in these processes on a daily basis.

Even the youngest enthusiasts had a blast expressing their creativity by doodling on various boards at the Centro Stile Ducati. They engaged in friendly racing competitions using toy motorcycles on a specially designated track and took on the role of apprentice mechanics, all while receiving guidance and supervision from Ducati experts, making it an enjoyable and educational experience for kids.

Finally, at the 2023 Ducati Family Day, Ducati organized a charity fair within the company premises in collaboration with various organizations. AIL, Cartiera, Emergency, and UNHCR took the opportunity to share valuable information and insights about their respective missions, shedding light on the important issues they address, including upcycling and the circular economy, prevention efforts, and the promotion of human rights. This initiative aimed to raise awareness among those in attendance, fostering a sense of social responsibility and support for these meaningful causes.

Gallery: Ducati Holds Successful Family Day For Employee Friends And Family