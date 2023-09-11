New RST Saber Sneakers Offer Comfort And Protection For Sporty Riders

Hitting the road on your bike definitely calls for some personal protective gear. At the very least, a helmet is a must. However, we're all about promoting safety, so it's highly recommended to suit up in moto-approved attire from head to toe. The good news is that these days, you don't have to sacrifice style and comfort for protection. Many gear manufacturers are producing apparel that's not only protective but also stylish and comfortable.

British brand RST sets a great example with their latest offering, the Saber sneakers. These kicks are tailored for motorcycling, ticking all the boxes for essential protection during lighter rides. They sport a sporty look that's not too flashy, making them suitable for everyday wear, on or off the bike.

The Saber sneakers by RST boast a microfiber upper, ensuring durability and excellent resistance against abrasion. Inside, you'll find a fixed mesh lining that prioritizes comfort during your rides. What's more, these sneakers are equipped with a waterproof and breathable SinAqua membrane, making them versatile for all weather conditions. It's clear that RST has carefully considered both protection and comfort in the design of these sneakers, catering to riders who demand top-notch gear for their journeys.

The safety technology of the Saber sneakers from RST is quite impressive. They come equipped with Malleolus protections to safeguard your ankles, polycarbonate inserts for added protection, and a reinforced toe for impact resistance. The lowered stem at the rear offers extra coverage. Plus, the threading loop ensures a secure fit, and the lace-up closure with a Velcro flap adds convenience. These sneakers meet PPE certification standards according to EN 13634, so you know they’re built to a standard and not just loaded with technical jargon.

The RST Saber sneakers in black are available in sizes ranging from 40 to 47, catering to a wide range of riders. The price for these protective and stylish sneakers is set at 139.95 euros – about $150 USD, making them an attractive option for those looking to combine safety and affordability in their riding gear. Riders can enjoy both protection and style without breaking the bank with this offering from RST. It’s worth noting that pricing and availability may vary depending on your region, so be sure to check your local gear retailer or visit RST’s official website linked below.