The former rider turned field reporter, Paul Bolton, and Hard Enduro World Champion, Manuel Lettenbichler give the hard facts on Hard Enduro preparation and riding at Red Bull Romaniacs. An official survival guide endorsed by Red Bull Motorsports on its YouTube channel, it’ll be best to listen up and see what the pros do.

At this year’s Red Bull Romaniacs, Manuel Lettenbichler took first place in the Gold Class, and he’s joined by Paul Bolton to tell you what it takes to compete at the highest level, and perhaps win.

Prep time, and putting everything into a checklist should help you along. Three days of racing will require a lot of gear, three boots, one helmet, two camelbacks, lots of T-shirts, goggles with various lenses, snacks, supplements, emergency kits, a blanket, batteries, a pen, GPS, and more all part of the riding checklist. Spare parts and tools are also part of the riders' loadout. Repairs mid-trail can be quite common, and climbing the hill won't be possible if your bike doesn't run.

It’s hard to really condense things down into a single list, but enduro riders often bring a ton of gear with them while they’re out racing. While it may not seem a lot to them, this is still a lightweight loadout, seeing as the riders still have to move a lot on the bike, and probably fix stuff along the way. While out there for about six to eight hours a day, anything can happen, and the loadout that was presented is a focused set.

Apart from the equipment, riders who are participating in the hard enduro course need to be equipped with the best set of skills out there, and even then things may fall apart. Whether it’s a mechanical mishap, (really) bad weather, or nerves, frustration, and fatigue kicking in, this competition is not for the faint of heart. Even the pros can get flustered and frustrated challenging the mountain and you never know what “calamity” may ensue. Whether it’s the storm on the mountain or the one brewing in riders’ minds, Hard Enduro is definitely no joke.

Screams and struggles are all a part of the hard enduro life and the pair also caught a bit of rain while on the trail, or should I say a lot of rain, at least during the duo’s outing while their cameras were rolling. Hard Enduro is unforgiving, and even the months of preparation and training can make a difference, though you never know what’ll happen going up the mountain.