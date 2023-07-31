Fantic Unveils 2024 Black Edition Enduro And MX Machines

Italian enduro and off-road manufacturer Fantic has just unveiled its newest special edition model range for the 2024 model-year. Dubbed the Black Edition, these models set themselves apart from the rest of Fantic’s lineup thanks to a unique blacked-out aesthetic and a slew of premium accessories right out of the factory. Let’s take a closer look.

The 2024 Fantic Black Edition series of motorcycles encompasses the brand’s MX and Enduro lineups, so the XX, XXF, XE, and XEF models all get the blacked out treatment. On these bikes, the bodywork is finished in black with contrasting fluorescent yellow striping giving the bikes a stealthy aesthetic. Nevertheless, the Black Edition bikes not only receive a sleek appearance, but also a slew of factory accessories for enhanced performance. Across the board, the bikes are also fitted with new braking hardware consisting of Newfren floating rotors up front, as well as racing brake pads on both ends.

Up front, the cockpit has been enhanced with a new Reikon 9014 handlebar that’s been finished in black, as well as Domino hand grips for better feel. Red anodized front and rear brake master cylinder covers, as well as an oil sump plug also provide more visual contrast. Lastly, all the Black Edition Fantic off-road machines receive a Factory Racing chain guide.

There are also a few touches that are exclusive to certain models. For instance, the 250 and 450 XEF models receive a new solid rear brake disc measuring 245 millimeters. Meanwhile, the 125 XE gets a similar rear brake, but with a 240 millimeter rotor. The Fantic 125 and 250 XX and 250 and 450 XXF also get revised rear braking hardware consisting of an Openwork rear brake disc measuring 245 millimeters.

As for pricing and availability, the new models have been announced in the European market with prices starting from 8,590 Euros for the XX 125 2T, all the way to 11,490 Euros for the XEF 450 4T. Check out the detailed price list below.

Fantic MX range

XX 125 2T: €8,590

XX 250 2T: €9,490

XXF 250 4T: €9,590

XXF 450 4T: €10,990

Fantic Enduro range

XE 125 2T: €8,990

XEF 250 4T: €9,990

XEF 450 4T: €11,490

Last but not least, Fantic is expected to expand its enduro lineup with the launch of a new model called the XE 300 2T. This middle-of-the-road enduro machine will feature a new engine from Minarelli, and is slated for launch in November, 2023.

