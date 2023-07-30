SP Takegawa, otherwise known as Special Parts Takegawa, is bringing out a new selection of parts for a new small-capacity cruiser from Kawasaki, the Eliminator.

The Kawasaki Eliminator was introduced earlier this year, and the model features a 399cc parallel-twin engine with retro styling, relaxed riding ergonomics, and also a reliable brand behind it. The Eliminator presents an interesting entry into the small-capacity cruiser segment, going up against the likes of the Honda Rebel 500 to name one of a few.

As for the parts from SP Takegawa, we start off with a set of cargo bolts for the rear seat. Designed to work with a cargo net, whether a hook type or a loop type, the rear seats are machined out of aluminum and will serve as strong tie-downs for the net. Engraved with the SP Takegawa logo and anodized in a glossy black, you can also expect additional style points to go with this install.

Following that, you have a windshield. Available only in a clear variant, the shield is a clamp-on kit whose dimensions come in at 430 by 440 by 3.7 millimeters (16 by 17 by 0.14 inches).

The next accessory is an adjustable peg kit. Made out of machined aluminum, it promises strength and a nice finish to complement the look of the Eliminator. The pegs are adjustable via a set of plates that you can use to adjust the height of the peg to your liking.

Finally, there is an accessory mounting kit from SP Takegawa. Whether it’s a Quadlock for your phone, a GPS, or a pod navigation device, having stable mounting points for your expensive hardware is pretty much a must in 2023. Apart from that, these can also serve as the base mounting for auxiliary light switches, and other electronic gizmos and doodads that you may have on the bike. As such, these bars come in at φ22.2, roughly the same diameter as most handlebars, and it features clamps that attach to the handlebar clamp or the mirror mount depending on which one you want. There are three variants, with two for the handlebar clamp and one for the mirror.

Apart from the selection, there are also other parts available from SP Takegawa which include dress-up parts and accessories that include bolts and other tiny details for the eliminator.