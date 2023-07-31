2023 Ducati Riding Experience To Hit Circuit Of The Americas In September

For Ducatisiti all around the world, the Ducati Riding Experience, or DRE, is a cornerstone of Ducati ownership. Apart, of course, from actually owning a fine piece of Italian machinery, there’s much to be appreciated if one can actually ride said machinery in a skillful manner. This is exactly what the Ducati Riding Experience offers to Ducatisti.

Offered in a variety of formats, the DRE caters to riders of all skill levels – from zero-base street riding to advanced track riding, the program is any Ducatisa’s one-stop-shop to honing their skills on two wheels. That being said, the DRE is coming to the US this September 10 to 11, 2023, and it’s going to be held in none other than the Circuit of the Americas. COTA is undeniably one of the most iconic race tracks in the history of motorsports, and it’s a fitting venue for the 2023 DRE, which particularly has a focus on track riding.

More specifically, the 2023 DRE will be open only to 85 Ducatisti looking to step up their track riding game. The program will feature some of the best instructors, each of which with an impressive track record in the world of racing. Personalities such as Ben Bostrom, Eric Bostrom, Jake Zemke, Josh Herrin, Xavi Fores, Roger Lee Hayden, and Jason Pridmore will all be hands-on when it comes to coaching and teaching DRE participants of varying skill levels.

The 2023 Ducati Riding Experience at COTA will be taking on a tiered approach when it comes to lessons. Beginners can sign up for the Racetrack Evo course, which is designed to formally introduce riders to the joys of track riding. Here, seven riders will be allotted one coach, and fundamental track techniques will be taught in order for participants to elevate their riding skills. Up next, the Racetrack Evo 2 course refines the skills of intermediate track riders, with one coach per six riders. Here, participants will learn how to increase their speed through corners, maximize acceleration, and optimize body position.

Last but not least, the Racetrack Master course is reserved for elite riders looking to step up to the big leagues. No longer merely for enthusiasts, the Master course is designed as a stepping stone for those who want to enter professional-level competition. There will only be 20 slots here, with four riders allocated to a single coach.

The 2023 DRE at COTA will have no sound limits, so feel free to slap on the loudest aftermarket exhaust system you have for your bike. Furthermore, it’s worth noting that only the following bikes will be allowed for use at the DRE: Panigale 2012 - Present, Streetfighter V4 or V2, Multistrada Pikes Peak V4 or 1260, Monster SP, Monster 1200 S or R, and SuperSport 2017 - Present. As for package pricing, the Evo course is priced at $1,100, while the Evo 2 course carries a sticker price of $1,300, but as of this writing, is already sold out. The Master class will cost $2,300. For more details, please visit Ducati’s official website linked below.