African Electric Motorcycle Startup Spiro Is Gaining Momentum

Electric motorcycles continue to change the way people get around in many parts of the world. More and more people are moving away from fossil fuels and internal combustion engines, especially when it comes to urban mobility. In Kampala, the capital of Uganda, for example, electric motorcycle taxis play a major role in the mobility of its citizenry.

Spiro is the biggest electric motorcycle manufacturer in Uganda, and is largely responsible for the electric motorcycle revolution in the African country. The company, which was just founded in 2022, has already supplied in excess of 140,000 electric motorcycle taxis to the country's capital of Kampala. With such rapid development, the brand is now eyeing expansion, and a recent investment amounting to $63 million through partnerships with Societe Generale and GuarantCo, will certainly allow the company to accelerate its innovation.

More specifically, Spiro has plans of building its operations in West African countries of Benin and Togo. Apart from making its electric motorcycles available here, it also has its sights set on infrastructure, such as charging and battery swapping stations. On top of that, the company is determined to empower the local workforce, with plans to manufacture at least 15,000 electric motorcycles, 31,000 batteries, and put up 1,000 battery swapping stations.

Electrek's Micah Toll was able to speak to Spiro's CEO, Jules Saiman, who explained that Spiro provides jobs for women, with 30 percent of the jobs opened through the brand's expansion will be fulfilled by women. “By adding at least 15,700 clean electric motorbikes, over 31,400 electric batteries and more than 1,000 swap stations to our existing fleet, we expect to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, this venture allows us to generate numerous operational, maintenance, and technical support jobs, fostering local employment with a strong focus on gender inclusivity.”

Some of the models Spiro has on offer include a small-capacity commuter workhorse called the Commando. It's powered by a 6.5 kilowatt electric motor with a power output of about 8.5 horsepower giving it a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour). It gets two removable batteries that can be swapped out in a matter of seconds, providing range of up to 75 kilometers (47 miles).

Spiro also offers the Chap Chap, an electric scooter designed for light-duty commuting around the city. More relaxed in performance when compared to the Commando, the Chap Chap is a 125cc-equivalent scooter, and has a top speed of 65 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour) That said, its battery provides it longer range, with 90 kilometers (57 miles) on a single charge.