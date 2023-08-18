In January, 2022, Indian startup Tork Motors unveiled the Kratos, an electric motorcycle that set itself apart from convention thanks to its sporty design and futuristic looks. Not long after that, in April, deliveries of the first units began. Since then, Tork Motors has been gradually adding new variants to the Kratos range of electric motorbikes, and on August 14, 2023, it launched the Kratos-R Urban, the most affordable variant thus far.

Offered at a price of Rs 167,499, or approximately $2,017 USD, the newly launched Urban variant is built upon the existing Kratos-R model. It includes fewer features compared to the standard R version. This iteration introduces a "City" riding mode, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 70 kilometers per hour (44 miles per hour) and covering a distance of more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) per charging cycle.

These performance metrics indicate that this electric motorcycles is specifically intended for urban usage, which contrasts with its sporty design. To provide context, the bike is driven by an Axial Flux motor, delivering a continuous power output of four kilowatts (approximately 5.4 horsepower). This motor draws energy from a four-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, boasting an IP67 rating, and it takes around five hours to achieve a full charge.

Meanwhile, the design and powertrain of the Urban model stay consistent with the rest of the lineup. It will be available in three color options: Streaky Red, Oceanic Blue, and Midnight Black. Similar to the standard Kratos version, the Kratos-R Urban boasts a naked bike aesthetic characterized by bold, angular bodywork that imparts a sleek, forward-looking appearance. The bike features LED headlights and taillights, along with a digital instrument cluster that displays essential riding information.

Tork has integrated an array of advanced technological features into the Kratos-R Urban, although they are not included for free. This comprehensive package of features comes with a price of Rs 20,000 (approximately $241 USD) and must be purchased within six months of the initial acquisition. These include various ride modes (Eco, City, and Sports), reverse mode, fast charging, in-app navigation, Bluetooth pairing, vehicle tracking, anti-theft system, and geofencing, to name a few. Interestingly, Tork is providing a 30-day trial period for these features, after which users will need to pay to continue accessing them.