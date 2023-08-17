Pro.Zui Concept Electric Scooter Is All About Urban Minimalism

Over the course of the past few years, we’ve seen all sorts of electric mobility concepts that seek to reshape the way people move around. Be it in the city, the open road, the race track, or even off-road, electric two-wheelers have taken over all sorts of disciplines, and surely show no signs of slowing down. Indeed, a lot of the electric motorbikes we see today started life like the scooter we’re talking about today: as a concept.

This conceptual electric scooter is called Pro.Zui, and it’s the brainchild of Serbian industrial designer and artist Ognjen Docic. A quick trip to Docic’s Instagram profile (linked below) reveals that he has a knack for designing sleek and streamlined gadgets. From fingerprint scanners, to marine vessels, to remote controls, and now, scooters, Docic’s designs have a very clean, futuristic look about them that exude simplicity and user friendliness.

According to Docic, the Pro.Zui is intended to encapsulate the essence of the ideal urban mobility device. It’s designed to balance the aesthetics of a moped, scooter, and electric motorcycle, and is equipped with amenities that are meant to give daily commuters a practical means to get around town. For starters, the scooter’s neutral ergonomics make for a comfortable riding position – although I’m not so sure the same can be said about the seat, which actually looks like a plank of wood with light cushioning.

The scooter’s practicality is accentuated by its flat floor, as well as the under-seat storage compartment allowing riders to easily store their belongings when out on a ride. Meanwhile, the use of chunky tires suggests that the Pro.Zui is capable of going beyond the beaten path, as well as conquering less-than-perfect urban streets that are commonplace in all of the world’s big cities.

As for the technical aspects of the electric scooter, the Pro.Zui is imagined with a battery pack capable of providing 120 kilometers (75 miles) of range on a single charge. Performance specs aren’t provided, but we can only assume that it’ll be similar to other urban mobility devices out there – so a top speed of about 45 miles per hour seems reasonable enough, but that’s just a wild guess.

At the end of the day, concepts like this may or may not make it to reality, but they certainly serve as indicators of what the future holds. What do you think of this urban mobility concept?

Gallery: Pro.Zui Concept Electric Scooter Is All About Urban Minimalism