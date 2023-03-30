Designer Envisions The Athena, A Shape-Shifting Electric Motorcycle

The electrification of motorcycles has given birth to a whole myriad of new and exciting concepts that are slowly but surely paving the future of two-wheeled mobility. The incorporation of unique styling elements as well as advancements in design could soon spring all sorts of new motorcycles, some of which we've never even dreamed of before.

Take for example, the Athena concept, a shape-shifting electric motorcycle concept from industrial designer Zhengxuan Xie, who designed it as his graduation project from the Royal College of Art in London. The idea revolves around the concept of "Power Inside," and as a story by automotive publication Autoevolution explains, is designed to empower riders of all shapes and sizes to simply swing a leg over and ride.

The secret lies in the Athen's shape-shifting capabilities, more specifically, the bike's ability to adjust its seat height. Understandably, a motorcycle's seat height is one of the biggest hurdles for folks looking to adopt the two-wheeled lifestyle. Having a motorbike that's approachable to height-challenged individuals while at the same time providing the same level of performance as other machines is the driving factor of the Athena concept. Essentially, according to the designer, the rider has the ability to decide the dimensions of the bike – that is, of course, so long as it's within the realm of adjustability of the bike itself.

Looking at the bike's design, it's clearly a futuristic concept that's possibly years, if not decades away from becoming a reality. Nevertheless, it paints an interesting picture of what the artist envisions the future of motorcycling to be. The incorporation of translucent materials on the body of the bike give it a multifaceted persona.

As Zhengxuan Xie explained, "The translucent material allows users to feel the strength of the outer contour of the vehicle from a distance, and when you get close to it, you can see the mechanical structure inside the vehicle further, to feel the power inside the vehicle, which is also a continuation of the ‘Power inside’ in the user’s personality."

Shape-shifting properties and futuristic technology aside, Xie envisions the Athena to be quite a powerful machine. In fact, he's gone as far as laying out the bike's theroetical specifications. It envisioned electric motorcycle will be powered by a 17.7 kilowatt-hour battery pack with a capacity of 51 milliamperes. The battery will be supplying power to a 348-volt electric motor with a peak output of 850 newton-meters, or about 595 pound-feet of torque.