One of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the world, Yamaha’s influence encompasses the entire world. The brand has a wide selection of models catering to specific markets, as well as, of course, a strong global lineup of performance-oriented and value-driven motorcycles. With that, the company continues growing as the needs of riders around the world evolve.

On August 8, 2023, Yamaha Motor released its half-year sales report for 2023. Needless to say, business is doing well across the world, with Yamaha President and CEO Yoshihiro Hidaka stating that the company has set new sales records for the first half of the year. “For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we were able to set new records for net sales and incomes. In our core businesses of motorcycles and marine products, the strong demand that brought higher unit sales was the main factor behind the significant increase in our overall sales and profits.” He stated in a press release.

As stated by Hidaka, demand for motorcycles drove sales in the first half of 2023. More specifically, key markets in Asia and Europe saw rising demand, as more and more people look for sustainable means of getting around. Meanwhile, demand in the US market “remained robust,” according to Hidaka. That being said, it’s important to note that while motorcycles comprise the majority of sales in Yamaha’s portfolio, its “Land Mobility Business” also includes other vehicles like ATVs, ROVs, Snowmobiles, Smart Power Vehicles, e-bikes and e-scooters, and electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

In total, Yamaha reported a net sales amounting to 795-billion Yen, or about $5.5-billion USD. This marked an impressive 15.4-percent growth compared to the same period in 2022. Furthermore, operating income was reported at 69.4-billion yen, or about $483-million USD, equating to a whopping 88.9-percent growth versus the same period last year.

In line with the growing popularity of electric motorcycles, Yamaha also announced a possible merger with the brand’s subsidiary, Yamaha Motor Electronics Co., Ltd. Known for producing electric motors, components for vehicles, as well as other essential electronic components, chances are this company will play a major role in Yamaha’s electrification initiatives in the near future.