Mahindra’s New Electric Three-Wheeler Is A Utilitarian Workhorse

In countries like India, three-wheelers are often used as urban mobility vehicles by both private citizens and ride-sharing services alike. They’re a practical and affordable way of hauling things and people around, as they possess the mechanical simplicity of a motorcycle, with the hauling capabilities of a small car. As such, their consistent popularity in the region isn’t all too surprising.

That being said, one of the biggest automotive manufacturers in India, Mahindra, through its subsidiary Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, is modernizing India’s three-wheeler scene with the launch of the new e-Alfa Super, an electric utility vehicle that’s being described as a super rickshaw. Traditionally, rickshaws are defined as two- or three-wheeled covered carriages pulled by people. Modern-day rickshaws are propelled by engines – or an electric motor, in the case of the new Mahindra e-Alfa Super.

According to Mahindra, the new e-Alfa Super boasts “its higher range and best-in-class safety and comfort features.” It’s also said to be built tougher and more durable than the standard e-Alfa, of which Mahindra has reportedly sold more than 50,000 units. As such, the upgraded e-Alfa Super is claimed to be able to withstand “rough daily usage,” allowing users to get the most out of their purchase, be it for cargo-hauling or people-moving needs.

On the performance side of the equation, the Mahindra e-Alfa Super relies on barebones technology meant to provide reliability and simplicity. It gets a basic 140-ampere-hour lead-acid battery pack, and an electric motor with an output of 1.64 kilowatts (about 2.2 horsepower) and 22 Newton-meters (15.4 pound-feet) of torque. According to Mahindra, the e-rickshaw can travel up to 95 kilometers (59 miles) on a single charge.

To boost charging, the three-wheeler comes with an 18-amp charger backed by a 12-month warranty. Mahindra doesn’t provide estimated charge times, but it does mention that it has more than 10,000 charging stations across India, thanks to the help of numerous charging partners. To top it all off, Mahindra covers the e-Alfa Super with a one-year warranty, as well as an impressive 18-month warranty on the battery. Service and repair are easily accessible, too, as the brand has more than 1,150 service centers across India.

In the company’s official press release, CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Susan Mishra stated, "In a world with rising demand for clean mobility, our e-Alfa Super rickshaw offers superior range and earning potential. This allows our driver partners to increase their entrepreneurial incomes and reduce environmental impact, while being supported with the trust and reliability of the Mahindra brand.”