New Neco GTXx 125 Maxi-Scooter Is Ready To Scoot Around Europe

Scooters have always been one of the most practical ways to get around town, especially in Europe and Asia. New models have been making their way to showrooms, and the newest of which comes from Belgian brand Neco. It’s called the GTXx 125, and it presents itself as a sporty maxi-scooter that’s approachable for beginners.

Like many small European motorcycle brands, Neco is indeed headquartered in Europe — Belgium, to be specific — but sources its production to China. The result is the ability to go to market quickly, while at the same time keeping prices low and competitive. The launch of the new GTXx comes as a stark contrast to the brand’s previous models, such as the Dinno 125, which sports retro-inspired styling akin to Vespa. The GTXx is thoroughly sporty, with some styling elements clearly inspired by sportbikes.

On the technology side of the story, the Neco GTXx 125 is powered by an A1-compliant 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with an output of 12.4 horsepower at 9,750 rpm. Like most scooters in this class, the GTXx sends power to the rear wheel via a traditional CVT. The scooter rolls on 13-inch wheels front and rear, and is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin rear shocks. Likewise, it’s brought to a stop with front and rear disc brakes.

When it comes to features, Neco has equipped the GTXx with a rather comprehensive suite of creature comforts. For starters, it gets full-LED lighting to illuminate the road in low light conditions. There’s also a full-color TFT display with an ambient light sensor automatically toggling between two display modes. On top of that, there’s a handy USB charger in the handlebars, a height-adjustable windscreen, adjustable brake levers, a center stand, and even keyless ignition.

Neco is now offering the new GTXx scooter across Europe for a price tag of 4,199 Euros, translating to about $4,602 USD. There’s also an ABS-equipped variant for 4,999 Euros, or about $5,480 USD. Thanks to its competitive pricing, the Neco GTXx presents itself as a more affordable alternative to the likes of the Yamaha NMAX and Honda PCX while offering a similar level of tech and performance.