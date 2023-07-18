Yamaha Taiwan Updates The BW’S Scooter With New Lights, Tech Features

The Yamaha BW’S 125, or also known as the Zuma in the US markets, can be considered the very first adventure scooter. Launched in 2009, it predates the likes of the Honda X-ADV by more than half a decade, although its small stature and tiny engine are very much different from Honda’s big-bore ADV scooter. That said, Yamaha has updated the BW’S for 2023 with a bunch of techie touches that bring it to the modern age.

Initially launched in Taiwan, the 2023 update of the Yamaha BW’S features more adventure-focused styling updates. The most notable of which are the new asymmetrical headlights that give the bike a rally look. On top of that, the instrument cluster has also been updated to provide a more rugged look. Apart from that, the BW’S retains its adventurous aesthetic with boxy bodywork, tall ground clearance, and dual-sport tires

On the technology side of the equation, the Yamaha BW’S is packing some of the latest tech from Team Blue. It’s powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine displacing 125 cubes. Equipped with a SOHC layout, the barebones construction is made up for by a Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system which prioritizes low-end efficiency while giving a boost of power in the upper reaches of the rev range.

Yamaha has also updated the underpinnings of its charming rugged scooter with a new asymmetric frame which is claimed to be 25 percent more rigid than its predecessor. Suspension remains fairly rudimentary, consisting of standard telescopic forks up front and a pair of shocks at the rear. The addition of fork gaiters provide a more rugged look, as well.

As mentioned earlier, the 2023 Yamaha BW’S is fitted with a new asymmetrical headlight. The new LED lights offer better nighttime visibility, while revamping the bike’s look at the same time. There are also new LED fog lights that can be switched on for even more visibility at night. Furthermore, the scooter gets a new USB 3.0 quick-charge system for extra convenience on the go.