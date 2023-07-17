Chinese Motorcycle Brand Jonway Debuts The YY800-2 Cruiser

Recent years have brought forth several Chinese motorcycle manufacturers into the global market. Brands like CFMoto, QJ Motor, and Loncin have made their presence felt, particularly in the European market, where there’s a strong demand for small to mid displacement machines. While the three brands I mentioned are established and have ties to European manufacturers, there are also other brands from China trying to get noticed on the global stage.

One brand that we've discussed quite a bit is Jonway, a Chinese company known for its cruisers in the small to mid-displacement range. Jonway doesn't shy away from revealing its design influences, as the brand has copied Harley-Davidson and Indian models in the past. Their latest offering, the YY800-2, takes clear inspiration from the iconic Indian Scout Bobber, and it doesn't make much effort to conceal it. With a low-slung stance, the YY800-2 exudes a relaxed and laid-back vibe. Additionally, it features high ape-hanger bars right from the factory, giving it a custom appearance. Jonway even equips the YY800-2 with white-wall fat tires.

In terms of performance, the YY800-2 diverges from the Indian Scout Bobber, opting for a smaller engine. Instead of the Scout Bobber's 69 cubic-inch (1,113cc) V-twin engine, the YY800-2 is equipped with an 800cc V-twin engine that produces 61 horsepower and 45 pound-feet of torque. This power is transmitted to the rear wheel through a six-speed manual transmission. Imitating the classic American cruiser tradition, the YY800-2 utilizes a belt final drive for smooth power delivery.

The YY800-2's underpinnings feature an aluminum frame, which is intended to reduce weight, although it still weighs in at a rather hefty 230 kilograms. The bike rides on 16-inch wheels, complemented by fat white wall tires that contribute to its vintage aesthetic. To provide a comfortable ride, the YY800-2 is equipped with inverted front forks and a pair of rear shock absorbers for suspension. Moreover, its super low seat height of 690 millimeters makes it accessible to a wide range of riders, ensuring ease and comfort for all.

Currently, Jonway has released the YY800-2 exclusively in the Chinese market. As for its potential availability in Europe, there is no official information yet, but it is not a far-fetched notion, as the brand has established quite a presence in certain European markets. Over in China, the cruiser is priced at 43,990 Yuan, which is approximately $6,160 USD.