New riders, listen up, experienced riders, here’s a refresher. How does one ride in slippery terrain? With enough experience, most of us will have a general understanding of how to maximize the minimal amounts of traction, but to really conquer it requires a few trade secrets. Coming across this video, I found it worthwhile to watch and review. So let’s check out what Adam Riemann has to share with us about low-traction dirt riding.

Aboard his Husqvarna TE300, Riemman goes into a few tips and tricks that dirt riders employ when they find themselves on a slippery slope, so to speak. Dirt is rather unforgiving once it gets wet.

Take note that these tips can also improve your skills on the dirt whether on a big adventure bike or on an enduro bike like the TE300.

So what is the secret to riding off-road in the wet? Well, according to the first tip in the video, it’s doing absolutely nothing, or rather, knowing when to do nothing. By “nothing” Riemann means, no throttle, no brakes, no engine braking, and just floating on top of the low-traction surface. It’s all in the mind and just roll around the turn. Getting your handle on the bike without it accelerating or decelerating is a part of getting used to the bike.

After a montage, the next secret and skill is to read the surface, and find traction. Experience will come into play here, and it will be up to you to identify high-traction and low-traction surfaces. Choosing where to attack and where to do nothing will help you become faster on the dirt. Knowing when to do nothing and when to do something is secret number two.

Number three is to be smooth and find traction during a turn. Your dirt fundamentals will come into play here, and it’s important to remember that the more limited traction is, the smoother you have to be on the gas.

Next, don’t get deterred by water. Just like the previous secret, find traction, and be smooth with whatever you have.

Lastly, the final secret to getting faster in slippery conditions also involves short shifting. In a higher gear, the bike will get up to speed slower, but also smoother.

So in summary, know when to do nothing, know when to do something, be smooth, and make the bike be smooth.