No matter how technology evolves, thieves will always find something worth stealing in our cars and bikes. If it isn't the vehicles themselves, thieves will target valuable parts that can either be flipped for cash or scrapped for their metal. If before, catalytic converters were the subject of interest, this time around it’s something else – something that’s much easier to get to if you’re not careful.

Electric vehicles are growing in number and getting more and more high-tech, as more and more people buy electric cars and motorbikes each and every day. While you may be thinking that your precious EV is safe from the hands of thieves, as the motor and batteries are concealed under layers of bodywork, and for cars, the batteries tend to be really, really, heavy, well think again. A report by NBC Los Angeles reveals that electric vehicle charging cables are now the subject of theft.

The report cites an example of an individual by the name of Bob Schneiderman, who was a victim of EV charging cord theft recently. According to the report, a thief in a hoodie and a mask walked up to his driveway, and simply unplugged the cord from his car and wall socket, and took off on a bike.

As for why anyone would want to steal the charging cord of an EV, well, as it would turn out, they’re quite expensive. It’s speculated that thieves flip these charging cords on online selling platforms, or sell them for scrap, as these cables are full of valuable copper wiring. This problem is foreseen to go on, as charging cords for electric vehicles are extremely easy to get to, especially for folks who charge their cars outdoors. As for Bob Schneiderman, he had to fork out a rather hefty $2,700 USD to replace his lost cable.

With more than one million electric vehicles in California alone, this is by no means a small matter. Unfortunately, there’s little the authorities can do to safeguard your personal belongings, so the responsibility rests on your shoulders. If you’re the owner of an electric motorcycle or car, be sure to exercise caution on where and when you charge your EV. If you have the luxury of a gated driveway or locked garage, charge your vehicle in there. Otherwise, invest in security accessories, such as a padlocked outdoor wall socket for your EV. For more safety tips, check out the video from The Form Filler above.