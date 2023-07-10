If you're a fan of '80s and '90s Japanese sportbike styling, then you're definitely going to want to take a look at this sweet 1987 Honda CBR750F Hurricane that's for sale in Nebraska. A previous owner went to the trouble of importing it into the States from Japan, and it's not difficult to see why. I mean, just look at this thing, and then watch the video and listen to it ride.

It's powered by a liquid-cooled, 748cc, dual overhead cam inline four-cylinder engine that, when new, made a claimed 105 horsepower at 10,500 rpm, alongside 56.8 pound-feet of torque at 8,500 rpm. It's outfitted with Keihin carburetors, and has a six-speed gearbox.

Suspension consists of a telescopic fork up front and Pro-Link suspension in back. Brakes are Nissin at both ends, with a two-disc setup in front and a single disc in the rear. The odometer shows around 7,000 kilometers, or about 4,400 miles ridden, but of course actual total mileage is unknown.

Gallery: 1987 Honda CB750F Hurricane

17 Photos

The most attention-grabbing part of this bike is undoubtedly the styling. This particular bike features bold blue and white livery with red, black, and gold accents to really set the entire thing off. That four-into-two exhaust, especially when taken with the white three-spoke wheels, is also a fantastic example of some of the best of Honda's late-80s styling.

The mirrors and clear windscreen look remarkably good for this bike's age, although it's not without some aesthetic issues. The seller notes some paint bubbles and chips here and there, and also illustrates them in some of the photos. (Speaking of which, you can check the listing in our Sources to see more photos, as well as place a bid on the auction if you're interested.) A previous owner also installed a coating inside the fuel tank, although specifics of the coating aren't given in the listing.

Are you wondering about the title since it's a Japanese-market bike? No worries there, as the seller says it's offered complete with a clean Nebraska title for whoever wins this auction. At the time of writing on July 10, 2023, the bid is up to $1,000. The auction ends on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 3:16 p.m. Eastern.