New Furygan Marlon X Kevlar Jacket Is Big On Style And Safety

Across all disciplines of motorcycling, French gear and equipment label Furygan has made a name for itself with its protective, stylish, and competitively priced products. For street riders with a focus on fashion, the brand has released a new jacket called the Marlon X Kevlar, and as the name suggests, the brand has no intention of sacrificing safety for style.

From a design perspective, the Marlon X Kevlar jacket is stylized like a casual overshirt, complete with a collar and a snap flap covering the zipper. As such, you could wear this thing without people even knowing it was a motorcycle-approved garment. That said, the Marlon x Kevlar incorporates some pretty cutting-edge tech to achieve its lightweight construction and casual appearance. It's made out of an abrasion-resistant 600D polyester synthetic fabric, which features what Furygan calls "Skin Protect" technology. Meanwhile, Furygan has thrown in an inner liner with Kevlar fiber reinforcements on the elbows and shoulders.

As for the elements designed to take a hit, the jacket incorporates slim yet effective protectors made out of D3O. As you're probably aware, D3O is a relatively new material that's capable of absorbing and dissipating quite a lot of force. This makes it the ideal material for armor in motorcycle gear, allowing the jacket to maintain its slim look. These D3O protecters come as standard on the shoulders and elbows, but the jacket also has a pocket for a back protector. All these features merit the jacket a class AA PPE certification in accordance to the EN17092:2020 standard.

On the comfort side of the equation, the Marlon X Kevlar is equipped with gussets behind the shoulders to provide a natural-feeling range of motion. There are also three outside pockets for you to store your daily essentials, as well as two internal pockets for added storage space. Furygan offers the Marlon x Kevlar jacket in a two colors: khaki and black, and in sizes ranging from S to 4XL. Pricing starts at 189.90 Euros, or about $207 USD.