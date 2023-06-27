The GPX Demon GR200R Da Corsa 2 Is An Aggressive Little Sportbike

Thai motorcycle manufacturer GPX has quite an interesting selection of motorcycles. With operations limited mainly to Southeast Asia, the brand's models consist mainly of small-displacement commuter machines disguised as sporty or retro models. For example, the GPX Legend 250 borrows styling from classic roadsters, while the Demon is a pint-sized superbike.

We've talked about the brand's bikes before, and it's clear to see why it's growing in popularity, as it offers the dependability of a commuter with the style of a sporty or retro machine. That said, the brand continues appealing to riders in the region with the launch of a limited edition of the Demon GR200R sportbike in the Malaysian market. This little sportbike seeks to go up against the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R15 and Honda CBR150R, and perhaps even the KTM RC 200. Let's take a closer look, shall we?

It's clear that this sportbike is inspired by the styling of liter-class superbikes from mainsteam manufacturers. I can see a little bit of Yamaha YZF-R1 in the front end, as well as some BMW S 1000 RR on the fairings. Meanwhile, its proportions are clearly designed for shorter riders, owing to its low seat height and short wheelbase. This makes the bike not only accessible to a wider selection of riders, but also easier to maneuver in the congested metropolis. Motorcyclists in Asian cities spend most of their time filtering between cars in heavy traffic. After all, that's the biggest incentive you get for hitting the road on two wheels.

In Malaysia, the GPX Demon GR200R Da Corsa 2 Limited Edition (yes, I know, it's a really long name) is priced at RM 12,588, or the equivalent of about $2,691 USD. It undercuts its mainstream competition by a substantial margin, with the KTM RC 200 retailing for RM 15,888 ($3,397 USD), and the Yamaha YZF-R15M retailing for RM 14,998 ($3,206 USD). It brings similar performance as these bikes to the table, too, thanks to a 198cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Thanks to its new four-valve cylinder head, the Demon GR200R Da Corsa 2 Limited Edition pumps out 19.1 horsepower and 12 pound-feet of torque.

As for the bike's running gear, GPX has equipped the GR200R with some pretty standard componentry. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a chain-driven six-speed manual transmission. Suspension duties are handled by an inverted front fork and YSS rear monoshock, while the bike comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes. Riders are kept informed via a full color TFT instrument cluster, while the road ahead is illuminated with full-LED lights.

Setting the limited edition model apart is a map of the Mugello Circuit on the tank, as well as a selection of three sporty colors to choose from. These consist of Daytona Black, Da Corsa Blue, and Racing Grey, all of which give the little sportbike a supersport-inspired aesthetic.