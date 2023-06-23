Hot on the heels of Honda Racing Corporation factory team riders Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence, and Jett Lawrence cleaning up at the AMA Supercross championships, American Honda officially announced its returning 2024 CRF lineup. Both the Performance and Trail arms of the CRF family are present and accounted for, and they’re also bringing the 2024 CB300R along for its turn in the returning model spotlight.

All in all, the CRF Performance family consists of nine models for 2024, while the CRF Trail family boasts four bikes, and the CB300R stands in the street, alone. Let’s start out with the 2024 CRF450 lineup, with a slew of specific motocross bikes aimed at specific purposes.

The 2024 Honda CRF450 lineup is powered by a 449.8cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke single cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 96.0mm by 62.1mm. It's a Unicam overhead cam design, complete with four valves. The titanium intake valves measure 38mm, while the steel exhaust valves measure 31mm.

The 2024 Honda CRF450R is the bike that swept the 2023 AMA Supercross series as ridden by the likes of Sexton, Lawrence, and Lawrence. Features include a 44mm throttle body and a Showa suspension. Move up to the 2024 Honda CRF450RWE (or Works Edition) for a raft of upgrades over the regular CRF450R, including a Yoshimura exhaust, D.I.D. DirtStar LT-X wheels, a D.I.D. DM2 Gold chain, Twin Air air filter, Hinson clutch basket and cover, Renthal Kevlar grips, Kashima-coated outer fork tubes, titanium oxide-coated fork legs and 18mm shock shaft, and more.

Gallery: 2024 Honda CRF Models

19 Photos

If you like the CRF450R platform, but you’re looking for either greater value, more off-road capability, or a street legal version, don’t worry. Honda has variants for all those needs as well. The 2024 CRF450R-S is based on the 2022 CRF450R and skips some of the updates that came into play in 2023 so Honda can keep the price down for budget-conscious riders, yet they can still get that new bike feeling.

The 2024 CRF450RX and CRF450X are ready for off-road competition, as well as trails. Both have proven track records in a variety of off-road competitions. The 450X has been a bike of choice in the Baja 1000 and AMA NHHA series. Finally, those looking for a street legal option can check out the 2024 CRF450RL, which offers dual sport options to suit a wide variety of riders.

For riders looking to hit the trails, the 2024 CRF250R, CRF250RX, CRF250F, CRF125F, CRF110F, and CRF50F are here for riders big and small. While all these bikes are available in Honda Red, the CRF110F and CRF50F also come in some eye-catching white and bright colorways that you’ll definitely want to check out.

Finally, of course, there’s the 2024 CB300R—the lone street bike in the bunch. (If you’re new to following returning model announcements, they typically come in waves—so don’t worry, other returning street models from Honda will surely be announced soon.)

All the bikes listed here have a variety of pricing and availability information, so here’s a chart to keep it all straight:

Model Color(s) MSRP Availability 2024 Honda CRF450R Red $9,699 July 2023 2024 Honda CRF450RWE Red $12,499 September 2023 2024 Honda CRF450R-S Red $8,899 August 2023 2024 Honda CRF450RX Red $9,999 July 2023 2024 Honda CRF450X Red $9,899 September 2023 2024 Honda CRF450RL Red $10,099 October 2023 2024 Honda CRF250R Red $8,299 July 2023 2024 Honda CRF250RX Red $8,699 July 2023 2024 Honda CRF150R Red $5,399, or $5,599 for the Big Wheel version August 2023 2024 Honda CRF250F Red $4,999 September 2023 2024 Honda CRF125F Red $3,499 or $3,899 for the Big Wheel version July 2023 2024 Honda CRF110F Red, White $2,699 July 2023 2024 Honda CRF50F Red, White $1,799 July 2023 2024 Honda CB300R Matte Black Metallic, Pearl Dusk Yellow $5,149 July 2023

Pricing and availability information listed here comes from American Honda, and pricing and availability in other regions may vary. As always, your best bet for the most accurate pricing and availability information in your area is to reach out to your local authorized Honda dealer for specific information on models you’re interested in.