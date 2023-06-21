New Scorpion EXO-520 EVO Air Helmet Is An Affordable All-Rounder

Helmet manufacturer Scorpion has a wide selection of helmets for all motorcycle disciplines. The brand saw quite a lot of success in 2021, when Yamaha racer Fabio Quartararo bagged the MotoGP World Championship. Since then, the Frenchman has moved on to sign with HJC, but Scorpion continues to be a mainstay in the world of motorcycle racing.

While racing heritage is all well and good, it's on the streets where motorcycle helmet manufacturers make a living, and indeed, Scorpion, with its wide selection of helmets that are a fit for all budgets, is becoming a popular option. For 2023, the brand has released its newest full-face helmet called the Scorpion EXO-520 EVO Air. Designed as a street helmet with a hint of sporty styling, it's priced such that it's accessible to people on a budget – starting at 199.90 Euros, or about $219 USD.

When it comes to features, the Scorpion EXO-520 EVO Air keeps things simple, while bringing a few premium features that give it good value for money, to the table. On the outside, the helmet is made out of an injection-molded polycarbonate shell. Said shell is equipped with a lot of ventilation ports with large openings on the chin, as well as on the forehead. There's also a heat extractor on the back of the helmet, channeling hot air out of the lid, keeping your head cool as you ride.

On the inside of the helmet, Scorpion has thrown in a removable and washable inner liner made out of Kwikwick 2 fabric that has moisture wicking properties. The setup incorporates removable cheek pads in the event of an emergency, and Scorpion's Airfit Inflation system that allows you to inflate the cheek pads for a perfect fit. The helmet is also equipped with a quick-release clear visor with Ellip-Tec II technology, as well as a removable Speedview sun visor instead of a drop-down visor like what you'd expect on other helmets. For extra convenience, the helmet is eyewear compatible thanks to grooves on the inner liner.

In terms of safety, the new Scorpion EXO-520 EVO Air ticks all the boxes and is certified by the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard. It's secured via a convenient micrometric quick-release buckle, making it an ideal helmet for use in the city. It's also compatible with EXO-Com helmet communicators, as well as other comms systems such as Cardo and Sena.

As mentioned earlier, Scorpion has priced this helmet at the entry-level end of the spectrum starting at 199 Euros ($219 USD) for plain colors, and 249 Euros (about $272 USD) for the graphic options. In total, Scorpion offers a wide selection of 24 designs, including a replica of stunt rider Rok Bagoros' helmet.