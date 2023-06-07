In the U.S., a lot of riders see their motorcycles as toys for the weekend. However, across the pond in Europe, two-wheelers serve a bigger purpose, as many rely on them as their primary means of mobility. Consequently, convenience and practicality are crucial for buyers, and maxi-scooters, with their touring bike features and scooter conveniences, perfectly meet these requirements. So it's no surprise that they've been growing in popularity.

In recent years, the market has witnessed a remarkable influx of maxi-scooters, offering consumers a wide variety of options, with many of them originating from Chinese manufacturers. Among the latest entrants in this segment is Wottan, a motorcycle brand with its headquarters in Spain, unveiling their own maxi-scooter known as the Storm-R 300. Interestingly, despite being based in Spain, Wottan relies on a Chinese company called Taro for the production of its products, further highlighting the prevalence of Chinese manufacturers in the industry.

Spanish Brand Wottan Presents The Storm-R 300 Scooter In Europe

Chinese made motorcycles were once the target of ridicule (and a lot still are), but in recent years, they have managed to defy expectations with their technological advancements and performance. The Wottan Storm-R 300 aims to be a testament to this, thanks to a range of sophisticated features, including heated grips for added comfort during cold rides, backlit handlebar switches that enhance visibility in low-light conditions, a sleek TFT instrument cluster that provides comprehensive information, and a convenient keyless ignition system.

In terms of performance, the Wottan Storm-R 300 is equipped with a robust 278cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. This powertrain delivers a commendable output of 26.5 horsepower and 17.15 pound-feet of torque. Such specifications ensure that the Storm-R 300 offers respectable performance, putting it in line with maxi-scooters like the Yamaha XMAX and Kymco X-Town, which are some of the more popular models in the European market.

The Wottan Storm-R 300 is set to make its debut in Italian dealerships within the next few weeks. Priced at 4,900 Euros ($5,245 USD), it offers an attractive proposition for potential buyers. In comparison, established models like the Yamaha XMAX have a retail price of 5,999 Euros ($6,420 USD). Despite being a newer brand without the longstanding reputation of Yamaha, the Wottan Storm-R 300 presents itself as an impressive value for money option in the market.

