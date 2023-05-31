CFMoto Unveils The 450SR S Sportbike In China

In 2021, CFMoto unveiled the SR-C21 sportbike concept. This machine dazzled audiences with its seemingly premium features and aggressive styling. At first, it was speculated that this bike would be powered by the KTM-sourced 800cc parallel-twin found on the 800MT. However, the bike would later be launched as the 450SR, and much more recently, as the 450SS in the U.S. market.

While the 450SR was by no means as potent a machine as it would've been, should it have been powered by the LC8C parallel-twin, it still proved itself as one of the most potent players in the entry-level sportbike scene. Powered by a 449.5cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine, the 450SR set itself apart from the likes of the Honda CBR500R and Kawasaki Ninja 400 thanks to one specific feature: a 270-degree crankshaft. As such, just like the Yamaha YZF-R7, the CFMoto 450SR provides the snappy characteristics, as well as the distinctive sound, commonly associated with this configuration.

As things stand, the CFMoto 450SR is already a peach of a sportbike. However, given CFMoto's aggressive expansion, it's gone right ahead and given the bike an update in the form of the 450SR S. Right off the bat, the most notable update to the sportbike comes in the form of a single-sided swingarm – a feature that was present in the SR-C21 concept, but was eventually shelved for the production model. Thanks to the new feature, the bike looks even more aggressive, exposing the aggressive styling of the alloy wheels.

Complementing the new single-sided swingarm is slightly revised bodywork, too. Just like the SR-C21 concept, the 450SR S receives more aggressive fairings accentuated by a rather large pair of winglets at the front. Clearly, given the bike's power output, these winglets are more for show, but nevertheless, they add to the bike's sporty appeal. Furthemore, the 450SR S gets a short underbelly exhaust pipe, allowing the rear wheel to be fully exposed, adding to the visual slimness of the bike and contributing to its athletic styling.

Last but not least, CFMoto has given the 450SR S new liveries consisting of Zircon Black and Starlight White. Launched initially in China, the updated 450SR S is expected to make its way to neighboring Asian markets very soon. Hopefully, the updated model will also find its way to the U.S. market, as well. In China, it's priced at 33,580 Yuan, translating to about $4,743 USD. For reference, the current generation CFMoto 450SS retails for $5,499 USD.