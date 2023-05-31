Royal Enfield is experiencing rapid growth as one of the fastest-growing motorcycle brands in the market. With a diverse range of models, each exuding a laid-back character and retro charm, the brand has captured the hearts of riders worldwide. Royal Enfield continues to expand its model roster, and one of the most highly anticipated additions is the 450 range of bikes, which have been observed undergoing testing in India in recent months.

Among these new models, the Hunter 450 could potentially be the latest addition to Royal Enfield's impressive lineup. We've previously talked about the Hunter 350 in great detail. In fact, Janaki even got to test ride the little retro machine in Thailand. Now, while the Hunter 350 proved to be a capable street bike and a convenient city commuter, it was evident that it lacked power. However, with the introduction of a 450cc engine in the newer model, it is highly anticipated that this upgrade will enhance the riding experience for enthusiasts.

It is anticipated that the Hunter 450 will share the same platform as the upcoming Himalayan 450, including its engine. The engine in question is expected to be a 450cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder powerhouse, delivering over 40 horsepower. This marks a stark contrast to the laid-back, air-cooled, single-cylinder engines found in the 350cc range. In fact, it will become the most powerful single-cylinder engine in Royal Enfield's lineup. With this significant upgrade, the Hunter 450 has the potential to compete with performance-oriented motorcycles such as the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

The upcoming Hunter 450 appears to be positioned as a touring-friendly motorcycle based on recent spy sightings in India. The test mule was equipped with a range of touring-focused amenities, including a flyscreen, top case, and side pannier racks. These features suggest that the Hunter 450 is designed to cater to riders who enjoy long-distance journeys and require additional storage capacity. Additionally, it is expected to come with standard telescopic forks and 17-inch wheels both at the front and back, offering a balanced and comfortable ride.

The Hunter 450 is projected to be launched towards the end of 2023, with an estimated price of Rs 260,000 (approximately $3,150 USD). Surely, once launched, this model will be a better fit for the U.S. market, as its increased power output would undeniably make it better suited for longer rides on the freeway.