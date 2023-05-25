RGNT Teams Up With Crooked Motorcycles For Custom E-Type Scrambler

RGNT Motorcycles is a rather new electric motorcycle specialist from Sweden. Despite its youth, the brand has already made the headlines quite a few times thanks to its impressive models that catch the attention thanks to their style and performance. With an emphasis on retro-inspired design, RGNT is taking things a notch higher by partnering up with German custom bike builders Crooked Motorcycles. The result? The stylish Crooked E-Type.

The Crooked E-Type is the first motorcycle to come out of the partnership between RGNT and Crooked Motorcycles. It's designed with minimalism and a bespoke feel in mind. It will indeed go into production as a limited edition model, and will be produced in Crooked's workshop near Munich.

The RGNT No. 1 Scrambler SE served as the donor bike. Adhering to the design principle of their successful Crooked XS400-series, which was all about simplicity and barebones design, the builders faced a significant challenge when it came to concealing the bulky electrical modules within the triangle frame. This approach was taken to create an open appearance for the frame, and give the bike a svelte silhouette.

Dominikus Braun, CEO and Founder of Crooked Motorcycles, explained in the official press release, "At Crooked we had been debating a project in the EV-realm for a while, but we wanted to collaborate with a high-quality partner, who shared our vision on custom style and design. As soon as we ran into RGNT at the Intermot, last October, we fell for the classic look and simple design of their bikes. After some talks with their team, we quickly decided we would partner with them for our first EV project."

When it came to bringing the idea to life, Crooked Motorcycles pretty much redesigned the entire bike. First, the subframe was redesigned in CAD to facilitate easier replication. Next, the converter unit was positioned inside the seat, and a cable duct was carefully designed in CAD to provide optimal cable protection within the frame triangle. The rear was raised by three centimeters, and the chassis was strengthened using new YSS springs with a more progressive design, complemented by 3D-printed fork covers.

Up next, the rims were blacked out, and Continental TKC 80 tires were installed for a striking look. To enhance the bike's aesthetic, a minimalist Bates-style LED headlight was incorporated. The build was further enhanced with Motogadget blaze turn signals and a new LED brake/rear light from Supernova, completing the transformation.

Commenting on the striking new custom motorcycle, Gideon Schipaanboord, Head of Marketing at RGNT stated, "We think Dominikus and the team at Crooked have done an outstanding job. Building your first electric custom in a tight, six-week timeframe is very challenging, but they worked day and night to get it done. We are stoked to present the build at the Bike Shed London Show this weekend, especially since our standard bikes are now also available in the UK. Apart from our launch in the UK, we are sure the Crooked E-Type will find its way to customers throughout the UK and Europe through the Crooked website."