Do you remember Vanguard? Back in December 2016, the motorcycle startup took its first prototype design, the Vanguard Roadster, to the International Motorcycle Shows (IMS) International New York Motorcycle Show. Powered by an S&S X-Wedge V-twin engine, which also served as part of the frame, the design was striking.

Although it was a prototype, the Roadster packed other interesting features into the package. That included premium components such as an Öhlins suspension and Brembo brakes. The bike was designed by Ed Jacobs and Francois-Xavier Terny, with the former man having been chief designer for Confederate Motorcycles, and the latter man going on to become CEO and co-founder of electric bicycle and motorbike startup Fuell, alongside Erik Buell.

If they do nothing else, though, times definitely keep changing—and like untold startups before and since, Vanguard filed for bankruptcy before the Roadster could ever get beyond the concept phase. The year was 2017—and after all was said and done, the Roadster prototype remained the only existing version of the bike that was ever made.

Gallery: 2016 Vanguard Roadster Prototype

7 Photos

It has since been decommissioned and has spent the subsequent six years (give or take) as part of someone’s private collection. If you’re interested in a truly one-of-a-kind piece of 1:1-scale motorcycle sculpture, then you may want to head over to Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where the bike is currently available for auction.

At the time of writing on May 15, 2023, the bid is up to $1,300. The auction ends on May 20, 2023, and the reserve price has not yet been met. The bike is currently located in New York, New York, and is being offered by a private party on a bill of sale only. Since it is a prototype, there is no vehicle identification number (VIN) for this bike.

As you might expect, any winning bid does not include shipping charges. The good news for interested bidders is that Iconic provides (and in many cases will coordinate) shipping to most places in the world. The auction house is located in Santa Monica, California, and has a page full of shipping information and recommendations if you’re seriously considering acquiring this (or any other) bike available for sale through Iconic. Check the link in our Sources for more information, or to place a bid.