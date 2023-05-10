We know that France is among the strictest countries in Europe when it comes to emissions regulations, and likewise, one of the most aggressive when it comes to pushing for the adoption of electrification. The French government previously rolled out substantial subsidies for electric vehicles – electric motorcycles included. On top of that, the country has been pushing for greener, more active forms of mobility such as cycling and walking.

Indeed, all these measures have resulted in a lot of people ditching their vehicles and opting to take their bicycles or go on foot instead. This means that things aren't looking so good when it comes to the motorcycle industry in France as a whole. A recent study conducted by the Solly Azar AAA Data Observatory showed that gasoline-powered two-wheelers saw a 2.3-percent decline since the start of 2023.

Electric scooters like the Pink Pop Plus are growing in popularity across France.

Conversely, electric motorcycles consisting of motorcycles, mopeds, and scooters, saw a sharp 13.8-percent increase in registrations. More specifically, in the first quarter of 2023, a total of 1,377 new registrations of electric two-wheelers were tallied. This is a sharp increase when compared to the 1,144 new electric two-wheelers registered in the first quarter of 2022. Likewise, the secondary market has seen some growth, too, with 712 second-hand electric two-wheelers transferred to new owners in Q1 2023, as compared to 575 in Q1 2022.

With regards to the decline in registrations of gasoline-powered two-wheelers, it isn't just electric motorcycles that are attracting more commuters. Various projects surrounding the improvement of mass-transportation systems in France have also provided commuters with more options. The integration of these public transport systems alongside last-mile urban mobility devices such as e-scooters and e-bikes have also made commuting much easier for a lot of people.

Another interesting thing to note about the report is shifting commuter trends in large French cities such as Paris, Lyon, and Marseille. In these highly urbanized areas, even electric motorcycles have seen a decrease in sales in Q1 of 2023. More specifically, new electric scooter and motorbike registrations fell by 10.3 percent in Paris. This can be attributed due to new parking regulations which see an increased fee for parking motorcycles within the city. On top of that, the growing interest in e-bikes and e-scooters means that more and more people move around the city aboard these active mobility devices.