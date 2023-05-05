Team Classic Suzuki first entered the European Endurance Cup (ECC) in 2017. Due to series rules, the squad originally fielded a GSX1100SD Katana. Even if the model wasn’t the team’s first choice, the race-prepped Katana looked sharp in the outfit’s vintage-worthy powder blue/navy/white livery.

For 2023, updated ECC regulations cleared the way for Team Classic Suzuki to enter a GSX-R1000 K1 in the class. Without hesitation, the squad pounced on the opportunity and prepped a first-generation Gixxer with just as much style and even more performance.

“We have enjoyed racing the Katana at a number of endurance events in Europe, and also at the Classic TT, however, once the rules opened up to allow GSX-Rs we had to get involved and build our own bike,” admitted Team Classic Suzuki Chief Mechanic Nathan Colombi. “To be honest, it assembled quite quickly and we are still finalizing our plans for the season, but it's great, if a little scary, that it's been so long, that the GSX-R1000s can now compete in classic racing.”

To prep the GSX-R1000 for its ECC debut, Team Classic Suzuki fully rebuilt the engine, adding Yoshimura cams and a Yoshimura titanium exhaust system for good measure. K-Tech internals update the front end, while a K-Tech rear shock connects the aluminum alloy frame to a factory GSX-R750 endurance racer swingarm. A Brembo braking system completes the chassis, but the Team Classic Suzuki paint scheme predictably steals the show.

The race-ready GSX-R1000 will hit the track at France’s Paul Ricard Circuit on May 5-7, 2023. . Experienced Supersport racer Danny Webb and 44Teeth co-founder Al Fagan will pilot the jaw-dropping Gixxer for the first round of the European Endurance Cup.

“The team’s done another awesome job in preparing the bike and it really does look mint as well,” admitted Webb. “We’ve got a good team around us, and the aim is to get a good setting in the bike on Friday ahead of the race. Of course, the goal is to win if we can and I think we’re in with a shout, but this is endurance racing and we all know that anything can happen.”